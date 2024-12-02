Rehabilitated Mountain Lion Returns to Wild

A young female mountain lion was released back into the wild in San Bernardino County, California, on November 20, after spending nearly six months in a rehabilitation centre, the San Diego Humane Society said.

The animal was brought to the society on May 30 “severely emaciated, anemic and with soft tissue trauma,” according to a press release. The society assumed she had been attacked by other animals.

After the mountain lion recovered from her wounds, she was moved to an outside enclosure to continue her recovery, and monitored through trail cameras.

She was outfitted with a satellite GPS collar before release, to “help ensure her future health and wellbeing.” Credit: San Diego Humane Society via Storyful