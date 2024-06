ABC News

The New Jersey Attorney General's Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) is reviewing the liquor licenses held by former President Donald Trump's golf courses in the state following his criminal conviction in New York, the agency confirmed. "ABC is reviewing the impact of President Trump's conviction on the above referenced licenses, and declines further comment at this time," a spokesperson for the agency said in an email. Issuing a liquor license "to any person who has been convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude" is against the law in New Jersey.