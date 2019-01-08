I Rejected Sports and All Its Rituals. Then I Married a Clemson Fan.

From Esquire

Throughout the four-hour airing of Monday night's National Championship Game, I paced the living room with adrenaline, shouted at the TV, or sat frozen in place on the couch so as not to jinx anything. My wife and I watched the speeches and the confetti drop, all the way until network sign off. There is definitely one big Clemson family. Over the past eight seasons, I have become part of it, and the experience has connected me with something larger than myself-and transformed me into a person who tailgates.

If someone had told me eight years ago that I’d ever offer up so many real emotions to college football, I would’ve laughed in their face. I lived in Hollywood. I actively avoided any group activities intended to foster a sense of community. Even particularly popular yoga classes put me on edge. And yet, I have since become a Clemson fan for life, by marriage. And I’ve earned the title in more ways than matrimony.

I waded through shin-deep mud in the 2015 Notre Dame game during Hurricane Joaquin. I have arrived at the makeshift tent city at 10 am to tailgate for an 8 pm game. I have trudged out of the stadium at midnight to tailgate some more. I have endured rain, cold, fatigue, day-drinking blues and port-o-potty carnage for our Tigers. None of which makes me much of a fan by Clemson standards, but to everyone who knew me when, I might as well have an orange-painted chest and a beer helmet.

Football is religion in South Carolina, and Clemson is the dominant denomination. Fans call their area of the state “God’s Country,” and their stadium “Death Valley,” with clear Psalmic undertones. Sometimes football even supersedes religion here-planning a wedding on any Saturday during football season is beyond a cardinal sin.

For every home game during football season, more than 80,000 fans descend on the college town in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains–that’s four-times the student population and five-times the local population. And that’s just the number that fits in the stadium; many uncounted masses come just for the tailgating.

