Relapse. Overdose. Saving lives: How a Detroit addict and mom of 3 is finding her purpose

Amanda lights a cigarette in her motel room Oct. 17, 2022, in Detroit before she distributes what Narcan she has left to motel residents. She had already distributed clean needles to them.

Editor's note: This is a content warning. The following package contains extremely graphic descriptions, images and video of drug use and addiction, as well as discussion of sexual assault and suicide.

Take it easy, Amanda tells the visitor.

But the visitor, a middle-age woman from the suburbs with expensive-looking highlights brushed through her hair, doesn't listen.

Sitting at the kitchen table in the brick bungalow on Detroit's east side where Amanda stays, the visitor fills her syringe fuller than Amanda thinks is wise. She eases it deftly into the top of her right hand, pulls back the plunger until blood seeps into the barrel indicating she has hit a vein and then pushes in the heroin. The drug works quickly. In less than a minute's time, the visitor's words are thick and slurred. Slowly, she collapses, her head melting onto the heavy black table, just missing the hunting knife and mirror she'd laid there earlier, next to her buffet of vodka, juice and drugs. She begins to snore, the loud rumble a sign of overdose ― which is exactly what Amanda was trying to prevent. The woman looks pale, maybe even a little gray.

Amanda rises from her chair and tries to nudge her awake.

"You OK? Talk to me! Talk to me! Goddamn it!" Amanda says.

She rubs the woman's breastbone with the palm of her hand, in an attempt to jump-start her into consciousness.

"Are you OK?" Amanda asks.

"No," the visitor mumbles.

"You're not OK?"

"No."

With strength that belies her petite frame, Amanda yanks the visitor upright in the chair. She hovers over her lap, straddling her so they are face to face, takes a long pull on a crack pipe and exhales the vapor into the visitor's mouth. Amanda hopes, per urban legend, the crack will counteract the heroin and whatever else is mixed with it, most surely fentanyl. When the crack shotgun doesn't work, Amanda pumps a syringe of Narcan into the visitor's left arm. She hopes it will be enough to revive her but not so much it catapults her into withdrawal and makes her sick and sloppy and angry she has lost her high.

Story continues

The visitor awakens for a moment and then lays her head back on the table, a rock of crack the size of a Tic Tac stuck to her cheek. Amanda urges her to smoke more crack and threatens to give her another hit of Narcan if she starts snoring again. "I ain’t playing," Amanda says. She knows the effects of Narcan only last 30 to 90 minutes and that it's possible for it to wear off before the drugs, causing yet another overdose. The visitor nods out and in. She mumbles every so often, telling herself she's pretty and kissing her own reflection in the mirror. She will be like this for the next couple of hours, though for now, on this chilly afternoon in early May 2022, the worst is over and that's thanks to Amanda.

A woman, who Amanda calls a "weekend warrior," passes out after shooting heroin on May 2, 2022, in a house on the east side of Detroit where Amanda lives.

In the midst of the deadliest drug overdose epidemic the nation has ever seen, one that kills well over 100,000 people every year, including roughly 3,000 in Michigan, Amanda is the guardian angel of east-side junkies. She gives them another chance at life, bringing them back from the edge of drug-induced death. She gives them clean needles by the thousands to stave off disease and she gives them Narcan (generic: naloxone) to reverse overdoses from heroin, fentanyl and other opioids. She gives them some dignity, too, offering her shower to those in need and passing along clothing she has collected or purged from her own closet to the women who pop in and out of the bungalow and the other dope houses. And when people in the neighborhood call her a superhero or a humanitarian or declare her 'hood famous for the good she does, Amanda basks in the glow of their recognition. It is confirmation that for all she has done wrong in her 40 years of life, all the havoc she wreaks, all the heartache she causes, she's finally doing something right. It is the virtue to her vice.

Settled back in her seat, Amanda feels the familiar itch. She reaches across the table for a rubber tourniquet that still has some snap to it, wraps it around her upper arm and shoots heroin into what she calls her "honey pot," the vein at the crease of her elbow. That's where she gets the best high, quick and efficient. ("Why ride the bus when you can fly the plane, you know what I'm sayin'?") And then she's off, her face blank, her eyelids heavy, her mouth half open, to a place where she feels nothing but heroin’s deceptively warm and soothing caress.

The travel takes a toll, of course. Amanda figures she has overdosed 25 or 30 times in the past 18 months, way more frequently than before dealers started cutting street drugs with fentanyl, the synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times more potent than heroin and is involved in the majority of overdose deaths in Michigan and across the nation.

The people who care about her ― her parents and her children and her sister ― are scared for her and want her off drugs. Why don't you think about rehab, her mother, who lives locally and is raising Amanda's kids, says at the end of every conversation. Do you understand how great you could be if you were sober, her sister says, unable to comprehend Amanda's talent for self-sabotage. And they all say: You help everybody else on the street, when are you going to help yourself?

Maybe someday, Amanda usually responds. She doesn't think she should have to defend the way she lives. But the truth is, sometimes she worries about herself, too. She's in so deep. She needs the boost from cocaine ― usually crack ― to get out of bed and get moving. She needs the numbing action of heroin to quiet the otherwise constant chatter in her head — do people like me, am I good enough? Without drugs, she will feel things she doesn't want to feel. And with them? She will probably end up dead.

Amanda is allowing the Detroit Free Press, part of the USA TODAY Network, into her world to help people better understand the drug overdose crisis and also what's being done to save lives. We will spend more than a year following her because she represents the problem: addiction to drugs so powerful they kill one person in America every five minutes. And yet, she also represents a solution: arming addicts with supplies that can keep them alive.

It's an unusual relationship, the one we have with Amanda. She will take it seriously and often enthusiastically, though sometimes she will disappear into the chaos of her life for weeks at a time, not returning our calls; that's just what addicts do. She will never ask us for money or rides or food, though she will ask that we not publish her last name to protect her family's anonymity. She will introduce us to other addicts in her circle. She'll take us inside dope houses and to other places where she passes out Narcan and needles. We will see her get high and nod out on many occasions, and we will see her go past that point, to the verge of overdose. Like her family, we, too, will worry about her, because that's what it means to know an addict. Over the course of our time together, a number of events will conspire to make Amanda rethink the way she lives. And in a motel room with a hole in the wall and a toilet clogged with syringes, she will make a decision about her life.

But she’s not there yet.

She's still in the kitchen of the bungalow, her head bobbing as she flies the plane.

'Way too much ...'

For as long as anyone can remember, Amanda's life has been one of contradictions and extremes.

The elder of two daughters born into a middle class family in St. Clair Shores, Michigan ― her father spent long days building a business as an auto industry supplier, her mother stayed home and led the Brownie troop before going to work in philanthropy ― Amanda was precocious and chatty, empathetic and intense. Her emotions ran deeper than those of her peers and still do. ("When she feels feelings, she feels them 5,000 times the normal," her sister says.) At her Catholic elementary, Amanda beat up bullies. She brought the most ragtag classmates home with her after school. She wanted to give them something ― clothes, toys, snacks, attention. Once, when her teacher was out of the room, Amanda grabbed a pair of scissors and cut chunks of hair from boys who were mean to her. Among the casualties: a boy's rattail, high style in the 1980s and the young man's pride and joy. Yes, Amanda was a challenge in the classroom. She had difficulty sitting still. She had difficulty being quiet. Her teacher put a cardboard box around her desk to keep her from getting distracted or distracting other kids.

Despite her disruptive nature, Amanda was a quick learner. Most things came easy to her. She won a trip to space camp in Florida for an anti-smoking picture book she wrote and illustrated the night before it was due. As a teenager, she started a day camp for kids at the soup kitchen where she volunteered. (Amanda's mother: "Everyone else goes to the soup kitchen, they just serve the soup!") She also started a gymnastics class for underprivileged children at a church her family attended. Amanda enjoyed a challenge and the rush of making stuff happen. Her family believed she would accomplish many great things if she could just control her impulses. "When she's doing good, she's doing way too much good," her mother says. "When she's doing bad, she’s doing way too much bad."

So when Amanda took up with a crowd that did drugs, she was all in and fast ― booze and weed in middle school, lines of coke by sophomore year of high school. How old was she when it started, 12, 13, maybe 14? Sometimes it seems as if Amanda has yet to mature past that age ― the way, even as an adult, everything excites her. (Oreo iced cappuccinos from Tim Hortons! Costume jewelry from Amazon! The taxidermied deer head she has hung on her wall!) The way her room at the back of the bungalow is always a mess with clothes and makeup and trash-picked treasures thrown onto the floor, forming piles so high they creep up the walls. The way she sleeps on her side with her hands in the prayer position, her feet dark from dirt like those of a kid who ran barefoot all day and is too tired to bathe before bed.

Amanda dropped out of her all-girls high school a few days into her senior year, though she did get a GED. She discovered crack. She stayed on the east side of Detroit, because that’s where her friends were. She worked as a stripper. For a while, she helped manage a biker bar, calling the regulars to make sure they got home safely after a night of drinking, organizing a Thanksgiving meal for those with nowhere else to go. Amanda was a millwright with a Carhartt jacket and a union card. She went to school to be a nurse but left before finishing the program. She bred dogs. She ran a body painting booth at a music festival. She modeled for an erotic art show. She married twice and divorced twice. She went to rehab and was sober for more than a decade, though even then her life was still one of chaos. She chose her male companions poorly. ("She just attracts them and then they see her value and they suck the life out of her," her sister says.) She moved them into her house, and they hit her or stole from her or yelled at her kids. One of them introduced her to heroin. Boy — street slang for heroin — made her feel absolutely euphoric. And in no time, Amanda, by then a mother of three, was hooked. She's used intravenously for the past five years.

Amanda applies a sticker to her bedroom mirror on June 3, 2022, that reads "I love crack whores." Amanda has a profound and intellectual understanding of how drug use has negatively affected her life but in a colloquial way embraces her lifestyle by infusing humor.

Addiction gets Amanda beaten up and shoved around and taken advantage of in the most awful ways.

She has a shiner below her eye the day she saves the visitor, and it is not a one-off. As spring blooms into summer, Amanda finds herself recovering from a beating so severe she is convinced she has a concussion; she refuses to go to the doctor because, in her experience, doctors hate drug addicts. She also refuses to reveal who beat her. After that, a man, an acquaintance, becomes so angry she won't give him a ride up the street that he smacks her face with such force that it rips an earring from her ear and sends it flying. Then, a woman who wrongly believes that Amanda has stolen some dope punches her in the face; Amanda ends up with stitches above her right eye. Someone else — again, she keeps his identity secret ― pulls out a chunk of her hair, leaving her to figure out how to cover the bald spot so no one will notice. Amanda is an escort; she needs to keep up her appearance.

The troubles never end. Amanda overdoses, only to awaken and discover she has been sexually assaulted, her money stolen, her dope disappeared. Once, as she regained consciousness, she felt a man shove his fingers inside of her. He'd given her Narcan and figured he deserved something for saving her life. Amanda is disgusted by the things that happen to her, disgusted someone would think saving her from death gives him the right to rape her. But she doesn't cry when she recounts that story. "It could have been worse," she says with a practicality that only someone who has experienced the harshest side of life might understand. "Anybody else might have taken my car."

Amanda is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, has green eyes and fair skin and, except for a flirtation with braided extensions that never really took, she wears her short blond hair in an inverted bob. She has a chronic cough, probably from all the crack. She is skinny ― 113 pounds, though she looks much more slight. She doesn't eat enough, in part because she loses interest when she's high but also because she has difficulty sitting still through a meal. Amanda remains a flitter. She flits from one conversation to another, often interrupting herself. She flits from one person to another, building them up as she goes — you're beautiful, that looks way better on you than it did on me, she tells the women to whom she gives clothing. She flits from idea to idea. Amanda has plans, lots of them, though none ever comes to fruition: not the podcast she envisions, not the nonprofit she wants to start to help addicts or old people, not her idea to bling out sweatshirts and sell them for big money at Eastern Market.

These days, Amanda is looking for a new way to finance her dope habit; it runs a couple hundred dollars a day, but would be more if she didn't have connections. She has been paying for it with what the men she sees give her, though she's thinking of cutting down on escort bookings. Her boyfriend, another heroin addict who goes by the initial P., doesn't want her going out with other men. He has no issue when Amanda asks her sugar daddy, a regular client who is a retired automotive engineer with money to burn and an ego that needs feeding, for help paying the bills. Next to her dope fare, the phone is Amanda's most important bill. She can't do much without a phone ― no calls, no access to the passwords she keeps stored in it, no online shopping. And no way to receive text messages, including those her teenage daughter sends at bedtime. Love you, they say. Good night.

Amanda, who is an escort, fixes her hair in the mirror of a motel on Eight Mile in Detroit on May 11, 2022, before she meets a man she calls her sugar daddy.

Amanda loves her children the best she can and tells anybody who asks that they are "kick-ass kids." Her oldest, a son on the verge of turning 20, works in food service. Her middle child, the daughter who texts, attends an out-of-state boarding school on scholarship and is looking forward to college. Her baby, also a girl, is in elementary school. Amanda sees them every few months, if that; she's terrible when it comes to getting places when she says she will. Sometimes she's high when she stops by; visiting makes her nervous so she shoots heroin to mellow out, at least that's her excuse.

"Are you high?" her mother will ask.

"Always a little," Amanda replies.

On the occasions drugs make her nod out, one of the kids will suggest she needs to rest. They'll lead her to a bedroom and go about their day until she rejoins them, recovered and ready to play trivia or help her youngest earn money by teaming up to pull weeds from the yard or participate in a Zoom call with family out West who will be charmed by her, because Amanda can be quite charming and funny, too. Amanda sends her kids Valentine's Day cards. She drops off gifts around Christmas but pretends to have plans on the actual holiday so no one will worry or feel disappointed when she doesn't show up. Amanda's mother doesn’t include her on family vacations with the kids and, as much as it hurts Amanda to be left behind, she understands. No way can she manage an hourslong road trip to the beach without stopping to get high ― she lights up dozens of times a day and shoots about three, depending on how things are going and what kind of legs, or staying power, the dope has. No, travel isn't going to work. "You can't really be a good parent and do a bunch of drugs," Amanda says.

Amanda speaks to a friend on a video phone call as she casually shoots up heroin in her Detroit bungalow back bedroom on June 3, 2022.

But for all she has lost to addiction, Amanda has managed to find something, too: She has found a purpose — and she found it just in time.

Running toward dope houses

Amanda's phone was ringing. It was early spring 2021, and there she was, sitting on the toilet in her then-apartment, ready to stick herself with every last bit of heroin she had ― enough, she thought, to kill herself. She'd been depressed. She'd been doing drugs all day — shooting up and nodding out over and over ― and was at the point where she wanted to disappear. Forever. Tell my kids I love them and did the best I know how, she wrote in a notebook that had fallen onto the bathroom floor. She had no intention of picking up the phone, but it kept ringing. And finally, for reasons she later decided were an act of God, she answered.

I want to thank you for the volunteer work you're doing in the community, the voice at the other end of the line said. It belonged to Andrew Coleman, the energetic new coordinator of public health programs at ACCESS in Sterling Heights. He'd heard about Amanda, heard that she was trying to help by scrounging Narcan from outreach workers and passing along what she didn't need to other addicts.

Amanda was flattered by his attention.

I'll support your work in any way I can, Coleman said, eager to expand his agency's presence and save lives.

Harm reduction advocate and social worker Andrew Coleman, left, at ACCESS in Sterling Heights hands off harm reduction materials to Amanda on May 12, 2022. Coleman would put Amanda on the payroll if he could -- she has the ability to reach a population that he or other advocates can't.

ACCESS and similar social service nonprofits dole out free Narcan and syringes and condoms and other supplies at their offices and from mobile units that set up in parking lots and on street corners. Sometimes they drop off supplies at clients' houses. It's all part of an effort to keep addicts alive and relatively healthy by reducing the harms — including HIV, hepatitis and other sexually transmitted diseases; cellulitis; endocarditis and, of course, death ― associated with drug use. If they end up going to rehab and getting clean, that's great, harm reduction advocates say. But if they never get clean, ACCESS and the others won't cast them aside, because addiction is an illness, and no one casts aside people with high blood pressure or diabetes or cancer. Like those diseases, drug addiction isn't going away. And no amount of forced rehab or jail time is going to change that.

BEHIND THE STORY: Why the Free Press spent more than a year following a drug addict

Some critics argue that harm reduction — which is the official policy of President Joe Biden's administration and that of the state of Michigan — enables drug use, though anyone familiar with addiction knows people who are dependent on drugs are going to use whether or not they have clean needles and the rest. ACCESS and other organizations hope critics who don't support the humanitarian or empathic reasons for harm reduction can at least get behind its money-saving aspect. Drug addiction and overdoses are expensive. In 2017, opioid addiction alone cost the United States $1 trillion in health care, treatment, incarceration, lost productivity and reduced quality of life, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Minimizing the harms associated with addiction reduces the number of fatal overdoses as well as the number of people who need medical care for drug-related infections. And all that means an overall reduction in costs.

As harm reduction organizations distribute more and more Narcan and needles, there is some evidence the strategy is working. The CDC says providing clean syringes cuts the incidence of HIV and hepatitis C infections by about half. And while preliminary data from the CDC will show the number of drug overdose deaths continuing to increase, reaching a record 109,000 in 2022, the rate at which they are increasing is slowing. Overdose deaths across the nation jumped 30% in 2020 and 15% in 2021. In 2022 they will increase 2%. And even though almost 3,000 people in Michigan will die from drug overdoses in 2022, that number will represent a 1.5% decline from the previous year.

LEFT: Amanda hands friend and fellow drug user Red a fist full of clean tourniquets she just picked up from ACCESS in Sterling Heights on June 3, 2022. Amanda educates fellow drug users on the proper use of clean supplies. Red, the recipient of the supplies, says the Narcan that Amanda dropped off during a prior trip saved his life. RIGHT: Amanda educates a passerby on the proper use of Narcan nasal spray on June 3, 2022, as she distributes harm reduction supplies around Detroit in places she knows where drug use is prevalent.

But as hard as ACCESS works, it and other agencies only get so far. They remain on the outside looking in, thwarted by issues of timing and trust. Policies, including those at ACCESS, forbid workers from entering drug houses, the epicenters of activity. They also forbid workers from doing outreach after dark, which is when things really get going.

There are reasons for these rules. It's easier for attackers or carjackers to disappear into the darkness of night. Drugs attract guns. And drugs make people unpredictable and bold.

"When we need a drug, we're capable of almost anything," Amanda says, explaining why the man selling dope and holding money at one of the houses she visits is locked inside a pantry closet, behind a grated steel door ― with a china cabinet pushed against the door for extra protection.

In another of the houses Amanda frequents, bullet holes dot the living room ceiling and knife marks scar the walls. The scene is unsettling for the uninitiated, especially when one of the men in the house insists on pulling a thick, quilted moving blanket over the large living room window so no one can see in or out onto the mostly unlit street.

Dealers, not wanting to get busted by the cops or robbed by rivals, are wary of outsiders ― even if the outsiders swear they're just giving out free drug paraphernalia. "I'm just not trusted," Coleman says. "Amanda is able to reach places that no other harm reduction program can ever reach."

Amanda moves in and out of the dope houses with freedom. She knows who runs them and who runs toward them, because she's running toward them, too. She knows who gives out free samples, or testers, designed to whet appetites and build business. She knows who has good dope and who sells garbage. She knows the up-and-comers, who are barely able to grow a beard but try hard to be big-time with their swagger and firepower.

More than that, Amanda knows about their lives beyond drugs. She knows that one dealer takes care of his mom and feeds stray cats that roam the neighborhood. She knows that another is so protective of his young daughter, who was sickly as a baby, that he refuses to take calls or make dope deliveries during her dinner hour. She knows whose grandbaby needs dialysis. She knows who is so terrified of needles he snorts heroin. And who was shot twice ― once in 1997 and once in 2006 ― and keeps meaning to play those numbers in the lotto but never gets around to it.

One day, Amanda asks a half dozen people hanging around the bungalow to name the worst thing they've ever witnessed on the streets. Seeing a guy get shot, someone says. Seeing a neighborhood devastated by AIDS, someone else says. "That's a tough one," a tall man in a baseball cap says when it's his turn. He thinks a moment before adding that the worst thing he has ever seen is "probably my sister getting raped." And what can Amanda say to that? There are very few real friendships among addicts ― drugs don't leave room for that because drugs always need to come first. But the people sitting with her, the people she sees at the bungalow and at the other houses, are her people. The rest of the world may see them as "the lepers of today," she says, but they are vulnerable, each and every one of them. And that makes Amanda, always drawn to the underdog, want to help all the more. Partnering with ACCESS will allow her to do that.

In her bathroom, Amanda decided she didn't want to die. She put down the needle.

Coleman would give her all the harm reduction supplies she needed and, in turn, she would pass them along. She'd be working as a volunteer; Coleman can't hire an active addict. (Besides, Amanda herself admits she'd be a bad employee because of her difficulty keeping track of time. "I operate on addict time, so sometimes a couple hours is really three," she always says.) She thanked him for the opportunity, and she also told him to never use the phrase "crack cocaine." It makes you sound like a cop, she said. Out here, everyone calls it "girl."

Before long, Amanda was traveling to ACCESS a couple times a month to gather supplies for the 20 or so houses on her route. That meant picking up thousands of needles in a variety of sizes. It meant picking up hundreds of doses of Narcan nasal spray and pipes for crack and methamphetamine. It meant sharps containers, some the size of a Big Gulp cup and others the size of a desk-side garbage can, though there's no guarantee the larger ones will be used for their intended purpose; in houses with no plumbing they often become substitute urinals. Also on the list: cookers made from aluminum and the size of the lid on a milk jug; addicts mix heroin powder and a small amount of water in the cooker, heat it ― usually with a cigarette lighter ― until it dissolves and is ready for injection. There's cotton so drug users can filter the heroin through it to block impurities. And test strips so users can determine whether their drugs have been cut with fentanyl; heroin is almost always cut with it and cocaine, including crack, is being cut with it, too. (Knowing heroin is tainted won't stop an addict from using it but does alert them to proceed carefully, have a friend nearby and also Narcan.)

Once her car is packed, Amanda drives all the supplies back to the bungalow, where she keeps everything until it's time to distribute it.

Sometimes, people ask Amanda why she cares.

"I'm trying to do my father's work," Amanda once told a young woman.

"Who's your dad?" the woman asked.

"Jesus," Amanda replied. "He’s my road dog."

Amanda carries a box of harm reduction supplies for distribution on Aug. 1, 2022.

But her actions go beyond fulfilling a spiritual or religious mission. Helping makes Amanda feel like she's worth something. For all her glib lines and bravado, for all her building up of others ― doesn't he look like a young Al Green, she says of one of her bungalow housemates — Amanda doesn't usually feel very good about herself. "I don't think she knows other people love her,” her mother says. “I don't think she loves herself."

'It's gotta stop'

Amanda drives past vacant lots and worn-out homes, abandoned and boarded-up, their families and the dreams that brought them to the neighborhood long gone. It is an evening in June 2022 and Amanda is delivering harm reduction supplies. Her boyfriend, who often rides with her, is too high to be of any help tonight. He was doing deep knee bends and prancing around the bungalow's yard, waving a rag in the air like a Greek dancer, while Amanda packed the car. At one point, he wore a cardboard box that covered his head and extended down to his shoulders. How he managed to avoid running into the side of the house or the lamppost in the front yard was a wonder. Amanda recruited a girlfriend who had been visiting the bungalow to keep her company. Amanda doesn't like to be alone.

A man called Red is standing at the curb when Amanda pulls into the driveway of his tan colonial. Probably in his early 30s, he looks good for someone who uses heroin, cocaine and meth; he has some weight on him. He likes Amanda, and he is thankful for her. He had overdosed a couple days earlier. The first two doses of Narcan didn't bring him back. That is the power of fentanyl — it's so potent a single dose of Narcan doesn't always do the job. It was the third dose that saved Red. And he knows that dose came from Amanda. He'd be dead without her.

Amanda rummages through the trunk of her car, pulling out everything Red and the others who stay at his house need. She admonishes him to never share needles or use the same one twice, lest he contract infections or develop abscesses that come from using dulled needles. Months from now, she will see Red wearing a syringe behind his ear like a pencil. He's not always careful.

Amanda arrives at her friend Red’s Detroit home with harm reduction supplies on the evening of Dec. 5, 2022. The two had earlier gone to ACCESS to pick up the supplies to break down for distribution.

LEFT: Amanda stands in her east-side dining room surrounded by boxes of harm reduction supplies that include clean needles of varying gauge sizes, cookers, condoms and pipes on July 29, 2022. RIGHT: Amanda recruits a woman who drops by the bungalow on May 23, 2022, to write "free" and Amanda's phone number on dozens of Narcan nasal spray boxes to distribute to the drug-using community. Amanda hopes that writing "free" on the boxes will prevent dealers from reselling Narcan to their customers.

An old man stumbles out from behind Red's house, and Amanda loads him up with supplies, too.

"I'm going to give you five Narcans," she says. "Give two away."

"You're good people,” the man says.

"Pass my number like it's herpes, OK?" Amanda responds.

Amanda writes her phone number on most of the Narcan packages she passes out. She also writes the word "free" on them to deter anyone from selling the overdose antidote. Sometimes Amanda recruits the women who drop by the bungalow to help, and they sit around the kitchen table, almost like a coffee klatch, smoking single cigarettes, or loosies, they buy at party stores, chatting about evening plans or the time they did together in jail. Amanda packs the Narcan and other supplies into large boxes, one for each house on her route. (In 2022, ACCESS will give Amanda 2,216 doses of Narcan to pass out and 44,100 syringes. That's more than 10% of the nonprofit's needle supply.) Sometimes she includes smart-aleck instructions on the big boxes: "Don’t be greedy, save some for the needy!" "Spread legs, not disease!" But it's the phone number that’s most crucial. Amanda wants people to be able to reach her and, if she's available, she picks up the phone. ("I'm a dope fiend, too," she says.) If she's not available, she will get back to them eventually.

Sometimes people call Amanda for help. The state's good Samaritan law is meant to make it easier for drug users to reach out to authorities for assistance during an overdose — people carrying drugs for personal use are not to be prosecuted. Still, many remain wary, especially if someone in the group is wanted on an outstanding warrant.

WHAT TO DO: How to tell if someone is overdosing on fentanyl and other opioids

Not long ago, Amanda received a call from a man whose girlfriend was overdosing. She arrived to find the woman on a mattress, unconscious, her dentures hanging out of her mouth. The boyfriend said she had been messed up since about 6 a.m. but he'd waited until afternoon to call because he thought she was sleeping. Amanda didn't believe him, still doesn't. She is certain he delayed calling because he wanted to get high. Unable to revive the woman ― she'd been down so long — Amanda told the boyfriend she needed to call 911. He was apprenhensive. I’m not asking you, I’m telling you, Amanda said. The woman went to the hospital. Weeks later, she called Amanda to thank her. But all Amanda could think about is the cavalier nature with which the man treated his girlfriend's life.

On occasion, Amanda drives people to the hospital herself, speeding to one of the medical centers, pulling up at the entrance and telling attendants how many units of Narcan her patient has received, whether they have a pulse and how long they’ve been out.

At a dope house one night, Amanda stops women from throwing water on an overdosing man; they think dousing him will reverse his overdose. Amanda shouts, no! She knows water won't do any good. The man who is running the dope house that night tells the women to let Amanda take over. She tries Narcan, but it doesn't work. She recruits a couple of others at the house to get him into her car. As soon as they're out the door, someone inside the house slams it shut behind them, as if to say: Get lost. He’s your problem now. Amanda is certain the man is going to die. But on the way to the hospital, he sits up, fully conscious, and asks Amanda to drive him back to the house, back to the people who would have drowned him had she not intervened. "It was like a total lack of empathy. Lack of concern. Lack of respect," Amanda will say later, shaken by the brazen disregard. "We're all God's handiwork. We're all here for a reason."

Amanda places Narcan nasal spray (an often-lifesaving opioid reversal agent) in easy to find places for residents she suspects are heroin users at a motel where she was staying temporarily on Oct. 17, 2022.

Once, a woman found a Narcan package with Amanda's name on it at the apartment where her niece died and called Amanda to learn more about the sort of life her niece had lived. Amanda told her that the niece was a good person, a kind person. "She was a streetwalker, but she shined different," Amanda said. "She tried to get along with the other girls. She would compliment the other girls." Amanda knew some not-so-flattering details about her, but she kept those to herself. "Your last thoughts and memories of a person should be positive," she said after the conversation. "I just wanted to help close the door with something honorable."

After leaving Red's place, Amanda makes her way to another house, an enormous two-story box of a building with wooden siding. As soon as she's inside, up a set of stairs and onto the home's main level, someone barricades the door behind her, propping one end of what looks like a 2-by-6 halfway up the door at an angle, and the other end against a ridge nailed to the floor, forming a triangle. It is a common security system in dope houses. It is difficult to breach.

A couple of old men sitting at a table in what was probably once a lovely dining room nod their greetings. A woman standing in the hallway leading to the first floor bedrooms does the same. Amanda gives clothing to a woman who is among a group of five or six people gathered in the kitchen, talking and toying with their crack pipes. Amanda's friend joins the group. Neither she nor any of the others pay attention to the countertop TV, which is tuned to "Jeopardy!"

Amanda doesn't linger. She disappears into the front parlor, which is curtained off from the rest of the house. She wants to speak privately with a friend, an older man who used to stay at the bungalow. She wants to talk to him about her relationship with P. It is a tumultuous coupling, that of Amanda and P. It's the reason Amanda ended up at the bungalow.

Amanda looks up at her boyfriend, P., during an argument over missing money after they use drugs in the bedroom she rents in an east-side bungalow in Detroit on July 25, 2022. Misunderstandings happen often in the fog of drug use.

Amanda used to have her own apartment in St. Clair Shores, a second floor unit full of sunlight and plants, and she loved it. But at the end of 2021, her landlord forced her to leave that apartment ― Amanda says her frequent male visitors, including one who overdosed on the premises, contributed to her ouster ― and she moved into a Tudor-style home in Detroit with P. The house needed work and a good cleaning. A basement flood had knocked out the furnace. The front steps wobbled. Still, Amanda liked the house's bones, the fireplace, the knotted pine paneling, the wood floors. The real problem, as far as she was concerned, was the way the house felt. It had bad energy. After an especially nasty argument with P., she moved out.

For a couple days, Amanda stayed at motels — the no-tells, she calls them, the type of places where nothing good happens. After that, she moved into the back bedroom of the bungalow. The homeowner ― who Amanda thinks looks like a young Al Green ― lives there with his girlfriend and rents rooms on occasion. In no time, P. had moved in with Amanda.

That is their pattern: They fall in love and get high together and live together and drive around and fight about dope and Amanda being an escort and break up for a day or week or whatever it takes for them to miss each other and get back together. It's dysfunctional, Amanda knows that. But P. says he loves her and wants to marry her. And while Amanda isn't certain she knows what love is ― "maybe I feel like I don't deserve it," she confides one day ― she feels differently about P. than any of the other men with whom she has been involved. P. has a terrible temper, that is true. But he keeps saving Amanda's life with Narcan, just the way she taught him.

No, no, no, P. will say to himself as Amanda teeters on the verge, limp as a rag doll on the twin bed where she sleeps or on a chair or in a car or wherever she has landed. He'll touch the side of her neck with his fingers to check for a pulse. He'll prepare a shot of Narcan ― most of what Amanda passes along is nasal spray Narcan, but she prefers the injectable formula because it's easier to adjust the dosage so it's not so heavy it throws her into withdrawal and makes her dope-sick. I'm going to keep my baby safe, P. will say. She's not dying on my watch.

P. and Amanda shoot up before handing out harm reduction supplies in Detroit on Aug. 1, 2022.

A few days after seeking advice on her relationship from the friend at the drug house, Amanda overdoses and P. saves her with Narcan.

A week after that, Amanda overdoses again. She and a friend are at the Tudor, retrieving some belongings. After about 15 minutes, the friend calls EMS and with a great deal of effort, the first responders get Amanda going again. "We were just about to stop working on you and pronounce you dead," Amanda remembers one of them saying. "You were blue and stiff; your jaw was stuck open." They take her to the hospital, but Amanda runs away before she can be seen by a doctor.

She returns to the bungalow and tells P. what happened. He gives her a glass of Kool-Aid and rubs her back.

"It's gotta stop," he says.

"Yeah," Amanda says, "it's gotta stop."

And so, in the summer of 2022, Amanda begins thinking seriously about rehab. She has been before ― to a place in Connecticut her parents paid for when she was in her 20s, to a local rehab center on a court-mandated stay, to a facility in Colorado where her labor union sent her. She wants P. to go, too. She is afraid if she's sober and he isn't, they won't have the same priorities and she'll end up alone, without drugs and without P.

But after a couple days, Amanda puts rehab out of her mind.

She loves dope. "With heroin, a house could be burning down around you, and you could sit in the fire and not care," she says. "When I'm high on heroin, it's like it makes everything OK no matter what."

What happened?

Amanda's strategy for survival is to focus on the positive.

She says she is content and has everything she needs at the bungalow. It's not a crack house, it’s a crack home, she says, as if the only thing missing is a white picket fence.

In an effort to make the bungalow more like a home, Amanda leaves a note on the refrigerator encouraging the occupants to be more responsible. The note reads: "This is not a crack house. It is a humble crack home filled with sex and drugs. Your momma probably don't live here -- so pitch in and leave things and people better than you found them."

People are always around. The homeowner considers himself the father of the house, the one who buys toilet paper and, when P. isn't there and Amanda spends too much time in the bathroom, the one who checks to make sure she isn't overdosing or dead. Amanda says the homeowner is wise and talks up his cooking, especially his shepherd's pie. He barbecues on holidays. He says he has spent years in prison, and he plans to write a book about his life on the streets. His girlfriend is usually at his side. A man who works construction visits. As does Amanda's friend whose arms are marked with deep, skin-rotting sores, the side effect of injecting dope cut with xylazine, an animal tranquilizer that has emerged as a new threat. Mixed into fentanyl because there is some thought it prolongs the high, it is impervious to Narcan because it's not an opioid.

One afternoon, a local rapper of some renown ― one of his YouTube videos has almost a half million views ― shows up at the house and struts around the kitchen like he's leading a marching band onto a football field. He stops to spell "D-O-P-E" with the magnetic letters affixed to the refrigerator and to do a headstand. He disappears into another room of the house and returns wearing a feather boa that belongs to Amanda, who can't object because she’s in the bath. He climbs on top of a chair and stands facing the wall. Later, he chases an ice cream truck that inches down the street and smears his frozen treat over his mouth. At one point, he clutches Hillary Clinton’s election 2016 memoir, "What Happened,” looks at the cover and says he could wonder the same thing about himself. What happened? And then, he continues his performance. It’s easier that way, easier not to look for answers, easier not to think too much, because then depression sets in. That's why Amanda focuses on the positives, as minuscule as they may be. "I'm actually a very depressed person," she admits one day. "I try to stay bubbly and happy because that's what I do to keep going."

But by the end of summer, even Amanda is having difficulty seeing much good in her situation.

High, Amanda tries to get ready for her day on Friday, July 29, 2022. Amanda decorates her room with personal and found objects including family photos, a dream catcher and a deer head from her dad.

The circumstances at the bungalow aren't so great, after all. People there aren't as nice as she thought. One night, Amanda stops a man from sexually assaulting a barely conscious woman. Another night, she discovers someone outside, peering into her bedroom window. A new housemate moves in and Amanda decides he dislikes her ― and she is correct, because when acquaintances show up at the bungalow looking for her, the new housemate suggests they check the gutter or the trash. Amanda is certain someone is stealing her food and begins keeping her groceries in her room. She also believes P. is stealing her dope, though sometimes she forgets where she puts it; one day she discovers a tiny packet of her missing dope in her bra. Also, she doesn't think the others appreciate her attempts to clean the house or mop the dirty and chipped black-and-white tiled floor in the kitchen or fix the clog-prone toilet or improve the front yard with landscaping rocks.

Drugs are the only things that give her comfort anymore.

And now, they're getting all messed up, too. Instead of providing her with a boost, girl sometimes sends her into a slurred stupor because it's laced with fentanyl, and Amanda doesn't always test her drugs for fentanyl before using them. And boy doesn't always take her into a dreamy state of nothing. Sometimes she stands in the middle of the floor, her knees bent, her body swaying, arms out to the side for balance, as if she’s riding an invisible surfboard, oblivious to everyone and everything around her. Other times it whacks her out so much she bounces on her bed and flails her arms and kicks her legs in the air.

'Watching someone walk off a cliff'

Maybe it's because she is unsettled. Maybe it's because she's just had a pregnancy scare. Maybe it's because the slight nip in the air reminds her that summer is waning and school is about to start. Whatever the reason, Amanda is spending a great deal of time thinking about her children.

Driving with P. one night to help a man holed up in a house after being shot, Amanda makes a sudden U-turn on a residential street to trash pick a giant pencil ― it's taller than she is ― from the side of the road. She'll stuff its hollow insides with school supplies and give it to her kids. She places it in the bed of the pickup she's driving ― sandwiching it between buckets of water; slippers and a quilt she found in an abandoned house; and first-aid supplies and boxes of harm reduction equipment ― and continues her drive into an especially desolate neighborhood. Aside from the dope house and a pregnant woman walking down the middle of the street, the block appears abandoned. Amanda pulls up in front of a burned-out house with a shrine of tattered stuffed animals and dolls in front. She is thankful her own children are safe.

It hasn't been easy for them, Amanda knows that. She admits that on a few occasions, she took her toddler son to a dope house, noting that it wasn't a random place, but where her then-boyfriend sold drugs. She admits she spanked her son because she thought that was what parents should do; later, she changed her mind about that sort of discipline. For his part, her son says living with her, even when she was clean, was hell and that he's blocked much of his childhood from his memory. And yet, he says he loves her unconditionally.

Amanda is probably closer to her older daughter. Amanda went to the rehab in Connecticut after she found out she was pregnant and was sober for more than a decade after that. Her daughter remembers Amanda trying to get her and her brother into the best schools. She remembers Amanda going to Taco Bell in the middle of the night to get churros when other kids stayed over for slumber parties.

She remembers when Amanda relapsed and the heartache that caused. She remembers the day she and her grandmother were out together and stopped at Amanda’s house, where they found Amanda high and her youngest child crying. With Amanda’s permission, they took the baby with them. Within a couple of months, all three of Amanda’s kids were living with their grandmother.

"I love my mom," Amanda's older daughter says. But, "it's kind of, almost like, you're watching someone walk off a cliff. It's like there's a cliff in front of them and they don't see it. You're trying to tell them, 'Hey, there's a cliff.' "

She worries that someday she will have to tell her little sister that their mother is dead.

It is the youngest of her three children ― the one who looks so much like her ― that Amanda knows least well. They play together when Amanda visits, and they joke around. But when Amanda calls to wish her a happy birthday, she can't remember how old her daughter is.

"I hear you're 32 today," Amanda says, trying to play off her confusion as a joke. "Are you 32?"

"No," the girl says.

"How old are you then?" Amanda asks.

"I'm turning 9 today."

"Happy birthday to you, happy birthday to you, happy birthday … you look like a monkey and you smell like one, too," Amanda half sings, holding a syringe in her hand. "What time am I supposed to be there?" she asks her mother, who has joined the phone call.

"Like right now," her mom says.

"Right now?" Amanda asks.

"She goes to bed at 7:30, you know."

"It's Friday, though," Amanda says, trying to find a vein that will accept her needle.

"It's not Friday, honey, it's Thursday. She has school in the morning and I have work. … If you want to come over … I'm putting pizza in the oven right now."

Amanda says she'll hurry. She'll hitch a ride with a friend. But first she gets high. At the little family party, she joins in, singing the "Happy Birthday" song.

"Did you make your wish?" Amanda asks when the song is finished. She moves the cake closer to her daughter and pushes the girl's face into it.

"Amanda!" her mother says, not amused by the joke.

"What? I didn't do anything," Amanda says.

A few days later, Amanda considers her situation: "I get that my actions are harming my family, you know, and myself and my health."

'I would love for you to get clean'

By fall 2022, Amanda is out of the bungalow. She says the homeowner went to jail and his girlfriend told her and P. they needed to leave. Amanda stays at an Airbnb the sugar daddy pays for, and after that, she returns to the motels. She and P. are going through a rough patch; sometimes he's around, sometimes he isn't. Sometimes she has friends over ― a man she has known forever, platonically. The sugar daddy comes over, sometimes. Her friend with the arms eaten by xylazine does, too. But her friends aren't a buffer for the bad things that happen at the motel. One night, a man is shot to death in the parking lot below Amanda's second-story room. Then a motel manager sneaks in and takes video of her in the shower. Amanda moves to another motel, someplace she thinks will be safer.

Living on the go, bouncing from place to place is tiring; in fact, her whole life is tiring. She's tired of pretending to be happy about eating a cook-up ― a concoction of ramen noodles, pickle, a beef stick and dust from cheese puffs. She's tired of being disappointed by others. Tired of getting beaten up, tired of overdosing, tired of having her stuff stolen, tired of seeing people discarded and discounted. She's too old for this now. She wants to be comfortable. She wants to have her own place again.

Amanda makes a "cook-up" using ramen noodles, a cut-up beef stick and a pickle with cheese puffs crumbled on top.

In her motel room, she decides to relisten to a voicemail from her sister.

"I'm just calling because I've been thinking about you a lot lately and want you to know that I really don't want the next time ... I see you for you to be dead," her sister says. "So I would love for you to get clean and I would love ... to see you and I miss you."

Amanda switches off the phone and cries.

She could do more harm reduction work if she was sober, that much is certain; she's not doing as much as she once did because she's without a car now. She could see her kids more, maybe she could travel to her daughter's high school graduation in the spring. Maybe she could finally get her sweatsuit business going.

That's it.

Amanda is going to rehab.

Amanda hangs out in her motel room in Detroit on Oct. 17, 2022, going back and forth about committing to rehab.

Amanda calls Hope Not Handcuffs, a hotline for people who want to get into treatment.

"How long's the wait?" Amanda asks the man on the phone. "Because I'm like Jekyll and Hyde-ish. ... Right now, I'm like, 'Yes, it's a good idea.' In five minutes, I'm going to be like, 'Hell, no.' I'm really scared and I definitely would like ... a couple day warm up, but is that an option?"

The man tells Amanda an intake worker will call her back and when she does, the worker asks a lot of questions:

"Have you ever been diagnosed with a mental illness?"

"Yes," Amanda says. "ADHD, PTSD, uh, depression."

Intake worker: "What is your drug of choice?"

Amanda: "Everything."

Intake worker: "I"m sorry, what was that?"

Amanda: "All of them ..."

After some checking, it turns out there's a glitch with Amanda's Medicaid that she will need to get straightened out before she goes into treatment. The delay will buy her time to do laundry and get some comfortable clothes to wear at rehab and party before getting sober.

Amanda and P. ― who is also planning to go to rehab ― move into another Detroit motel, one with a hole in the wall, a toilet clogged with syringes and floors so filthy Amanda mops them before she agrees to spend the night. She befriends another resident, a sex worker, and gives him clean needles. She leaves boxes of Narcan around the complex.

On the mid-October day she is to go to rehab, Amanda wakes up late.

P. is in bed next to her.

"Where's the boy," Amanda asks P.

"It's over there," he says.

Epilogue

In the year since, Amanda has overdosed many more times. She and P. have argued. She has been beaten up. The group that lived at the bungalow disbanded and moved on. In early 2023, Amanda fell into a depression and, for the most part, stopped returning calls from the Free Press. We went for months without seeing her. By late spring, she was feeling better, and by summer, she and P. were again living at the Tudor-style house. She didn't make it to her daughter's high school graduation; she watched the ceremony via streaming. She continued her harm reduction work, though not at the pace she once did; for a time, she did not have use of a car and while ACCESS dropped off supplies at Amanda's, people needed to come to her to get them. Not long ago, she said someone who came for syringes stole her dope.

At the end of summer, Amanda saw a rehab center advertised on late-night TV. It's a private facility, which is what she wants. She tried to get scholarships for herself and P. She said rehab was a matter of life and death. She never heard back and decided the advertisement was a scam. During a recent phone call, she said she'd cut down on heroin. A little while later, our conversation with her ended. P. got on the phone. Amanda had nodded out while talking. She'd later say that cutting down lowered her tolerance. She also said she was still considering getting sober.

Amanda spends Tuesday, Oct., 11, 2022, at a motel in Harper Woods contemplating rehab.

Contact: Georgea Kovanis at gkovanis@freepress.com; Mandi Wright at mrwright@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit drug addict Amanda helps nonprofits practice harm reduction