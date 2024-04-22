Relationship framework inked between Canada and Kahnawake

Local Journalism Initiative
·2 min read

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Canada and Kahnawake was finally signed this week, outlining the relationship between the two parties and their objectives moving forward.

“The MOU that was signed today sets out a critical path for Canada and Kahnawake to engage in discussions on a range of issues, including issues such as land management, justice, and so on,” federal minister of crown-Indigenous relations, Gary Anandasangaree told The Eastern Door on Wednesday.

“Ultimately, the goal is to ensure that there’s self-determination over many aspects of these items over the coming years.”

The MOU has been discussed for some years, making this week’s signing a culmination of years of work.

“We’re happy to be entering into a renewed process to take meaningful steps in several different areas that will positively impact Kahnawa’kehró:non by ensuring that we work towards demanding Canada respect Kahnawake’s self-determination,” said Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) grand chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer. “It provides us with the opportunity to the tackle federal barriers we currently face, as well as the space to draft our own agreements to better meet the unique needs of our community.”

Anandasangaree said that he’s optimistic the agreement will help break down the barriers Kahnawake faces relating to issues like environment, gaming, child and family services, fiscal relations, and more.

“We’re on a path to ensure that Kahnawake can get out of the limitations of the Indian Act and be a self-governing, self-determining nation,” he said. “That’s the goal, and that’s the path we’ve chosen today.”

The agreement outlines shared objectives of exploring negotiations, which Anandasangaree said are intended to facilitate dialogues between Canada and Kahnawake.

“Nothing is insurmountable in my opinion. The process of negotiations can get us to a better place and a better understanding of the priorities, and I’m very optimistic that we’ll be able to resolve even the most difficult of issues. I believe in the processes that we’ve put forward.”

Anandasangaree had previously visited Kahnawake in February and met with Sky-Deer and MCK chief Tonya Perron. At the time, Perron emphasized that the MOU is a means for Kahnawake to be able to assert its sovereignty, and not a sign of complacency with Canada.

Anandasangaree said Kahnawake’s sovereignty is a federal commitment.

“This is essentially about ensuring that self-determination is restored to Kahnawake, that’s always been right and something that the Mohawk people have had since time immemorial, and colonialism has disrupted that process and very basic principle,” he said. “Our objective is to restore and enable self-determination to take place and take shape.”

The MOU, officially titled “Memorandum of Understanding on the Kanien’kehá:ka of Kahnawà:ke and Canada Relations: a New Path Forward,” was signed by Sky-Deer and Anandasangaree in Ottawa on Wednesday.

evedcable@gmail.com

Eve Cable, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • 7-day stretch of violence reveals extent of issues Saskatoon faces heading into summer 2024

    Warning: this story contains disturbing details.It was late afternoon on a Monday when the gut-stabbed teen collapsed on a bench in front of dozens of horrified onlookers at the corner of 21st Street and Second Avenue S.In minutes, marked and unmarked police cruisers with flashing lights and whoop-whooping sirens descended on the busy downtown intersection, soon followed by ambulances and fire trucks.Businesses nearby locked their doors.By that evening, April 8, police had scoured video from sur

  • Jury finds Umar Zameer not guilty in death of Toronto police officer

    TORONTO — Sobs of relief and frustration erupted in a Toronto courtroom Sunday as a man accused of fatally running over a city police officer was found not guilty in his death. Umar Zameer appeared to collapse when the verdict was read out on the fourth day of jury deliberations, leaning on his lawyers for support before rushing to his wife for a long and tearful hug. Zameer had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Det. Const. Jeffrey Northrup, who died on July 2, 2021 after

  • Seattle police release body cam footage of deadly pedophile sting operation

    Seattle police have released video of an officer-involved shooting during a sting operation to arrest a 67-year-old man who arranged to meet two minor females at an area hotel.

  • John Legend Goes Apoplectic on ‘Racist’ Donald Trump

    MSNBCSinger John Legend eviscerated Donald Trump in an interview with Jen Psaki on MSNBC Sunday, calling the former president a racist “in the core of his being.”Appearing on Inside with Jen Psaki to discuss his work in criminal justice reform, Legend began by talking about his personal connection to the issue, telling viewers that while growing up in Springfield, Ohio, he had an early introduction to the criminal justice system. His mother, along with other family members, he revealed, had spen

  • Bricks of cocaine found in lamp offer clue into a Homestead woman’s deadly carjacking

    There have been three arrests made in connection to the Homestead woman’s death.

  • Teen in life-threatening condition after riding top of GO train: Toronto police

    A 15-year-old boy is in life-threatening condition after he and two other youths attempted to ride the top of a GO train that was in motion after midnight Saturday. While the train was in motion, three of the teens went outside and climbed onto the roof. One of them came in contact with a stationary object and fell.

  • Woman used as 'sexual toy' after Belfast Tinder meeting

    Fearghall Joseph Mulgrew, 25, is jailed for eight months after pleading guilty to the assault.

  • A ‘gentle soul’ whose mother’s death sent him into decline: How Max Azzarello came to set himself on fire outside Trump trial

    Max Azzarello had gone into decline after the death of his mother, friends said

  • Trump Trial Self-Immolator Donated Both His Kidneys, Saving Two People’s Lives

    Reuters/Caitlin OchsThe conspiracy-plagued man who fatally set himself on fire outside Donald Trump’s trial in New York City on Friday was an organ donor who has already saved the the lives of two others, the nonprofit group LiveOn NY said Sunday.The organ transplant nonprofit told The Daily Beast that Max Azzarello’s kidneys remained healthy despite his burns and that they’d already been transplanted to a pair of Americans in need.“Both of Mr. Azzarello’s kidneys were transplanted, and he was a

  • 2 children dead, 15 people injured after vehicle crashes into building holding child's birthday party

    Two children are dead and 15 people were injured after a woman drove her car into a child's birthday party, Sheriff Troy Goodnough said in a press conference Saturday evening. The two children who were pronounced dead at the scene were siblings, an 8-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, according to police. Around 3 p.m., a woman drove a vehicle through a wall of the Swan Boat Club in Monroe County, Michigan, coming to a stop 25 feet inside, authorities said.

  • Israeli troops storm back into eastern Khan Younis; bodies recovered in hospital ruins

    Israeli troops fought their way back into an eastern section of Khan Younis in a surprise raid, residents said on Monday, sending people who had returned to abandoned homes in the ruins of the southern Gaza Strip's main city fleeing once more. Elsewhere in Khan Younis, scores more bodies were recovered from what Palestinian authorities said were mass graves on the site of the city's main hospital, abandoned by Israeli troops. Further south there were fresh air strikes on Rafah, the last refuge where more than half of the enclave's 2.3 million people have sought shelter.

  • In domestic abuse, strangulation is a 'hidden' predictor of femicide, experts say

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Georgina McGrath says she still has to sleep some nights with the windows open, the cold air in her lungs a reminder that she's far away from the man who used to strangle her. On those nights, she said, she can still feel his hands on her neck. Though the Newfoundland and Labrador woman has been a vocal advocate for survivors of intimate partner violence in the decade since her ex-partner last squeezed her throat, her voice still breaks when she talks about it. "There's so muc

  • Two people dead, four others make it to shore after vessel capsizes in Newfoundland

    PORT AU PORT, N.L. — The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says two people were found dead and four others survived after a boat capsized off the west coast of Newfoundland. The department says the Canadian Coast Guard received a report of people in the water near the fishing town of Lark Harbour at around 11 a.m. Sunday after a seven-metre fishing vessel called Miss Jenny capsized with six people aboard. The coast guard issued a mayday relay to vessels in the area and its team, equipped with a

  • Accused of double murder: The grandmother, her boyfriend and the couple who hosted anti-government religious meetings

    Authorities say a five-year custody dispute ended in a plot involving burner phones and stun guns and the killings of Veronica Butler and Jilian Kelley.

  • Wrongfully convicted New Brunswick man dies months after exoneration

    FREDERICTON — A New Brunswick man who spent decades fighting a wrongful murder conviction that landed him and a friend behind bars had only a few months to relish his victory, the organization that helped in his legal battle said Saturday as it announced his death. Innocence Canada, which led the legal fight to exonerate Walter Gillespie and his friend Robert Mailman of their 1984 murder convictions, said Gillespie died Friday in his home in Saint John, N.B., at the age of 80. Founding director

  • Judge denies new sentencing hearing for 2 brothers awaiting execution for 'Wichita massacre'

    A Kansas judge on Monday denied a request for a resentencing hearing for two brothers awaiting execution for a quadruple killing known as the “Wichita massacre,” ruling that he lacks jurisdiction to approve a reexamination of the sentences. The legal setback was the latest for Jonathan Carr, 44, and Reginald Carr, 46. Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to request a formal resentencing hearing, a decision that came a little less than a year after the Kansas Supreme Court ruled that the two brothers had received fair trials and upheld their death sentences.

  • Serial killer Lucy Letby’s appeal against her convictions to be heard

    If three judges decline to give permission, it will mark the end of the appeal process for Letby.

  • Australian woman appears in court charged with poisoning husband and his relatives with mushrooms

    A woman accused of serving her ex-husband’s parents and an aunt poisonous mushrooms with lunch appeared in an Australian court on Monday charged with three counts of murder and five of attempted murder. Erin Patterson, 49, appeared briefly in the Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court by video link from a Melbourne prison where she has been held since she was arrested in November last year. Magistrate Tim Walsh said he would announce on May 7 whether Patterson will face a committal hearing in the same court in Morwell or in Melbourne.

  • Florida Couple Charged After Allegedly Faking $1M Lottery Ticket to Try and Win Top Prize

    Kira Enders and Dakota Jones have been charged with grand theft of more than $100,000 after they allegedly tried to tape two different lottery tickets together

  • Former Philadelphia police officer pleads guilty over fatally shooting 12-year-old in the back

    A former Philadelphia police officer pleaded guilty Friday over fatally shooting a 12-year-old boy in the back in March 2022, according to court documents.