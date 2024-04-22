Relationship framework inked between Canada and Kahnawake

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Canada and Kahnawake was finally signed this week, outlining the relationship between the two parties and their objectives moving forward.

“The MOU that was signed today sets out a critical path for Canada and Kahnawake to engage in discussions on a range of issues, including issues such as land management, justice, and so on,” federal minister of crown-Indigenous relations, Gary Anandasangaree told The Eastern Door on Wednesday.

“Ultimately, the goal is to ensure that there’s self-determination over many aspects of these items over the coming years.”

The MOU has been discussed for some years, making this week’s signing a culmination of years of work.

“We’re happy to be entering into a renewed process to take meaningful steps in several different areas that will positively impact Kahnawa’kehró:non by ensuring that we work towards demanding Canada respect Kahnawake’s self-determination,” said Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) grand chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer. “It provides us with the opportunity to the tackle federal barriers we currently face, as well as the space to draft our own agreements to better meet the unique needs of our community.”

Anandasangaree said that he’s optimistic the agreement will help break down the barriers Kahnawake faces relating to issues like environment, gaming, child and family services, fiscal relations, and more.

“We’re on a path to ensure that Kahnawake can get out of the limitations of the Indian Act and be a self-governing, self-determining nation,” he said. “That’s the goal, and that’s the path we’ve chosen today.”

The agreement outlines shared objectives of exploring negotiations, which Anandasangaree said are intended to facilitate dialogues between Canada and Kahnawake.

“Nothing is insurmountable in my opinion. The process of negotiations can get us to a better place and a better understanding of the priorities, and I’m very optimistic that we’ll be able to resolve even the most difficult of issues. I believe in the processes that we’ve put forward.”

Anandasangaree had previously visited Kahnawake in February and met with Sky-Deer and MCK chief Tonya Perron. At the time, Perron emphasized that the MOU is a means for Kahnawake to be able to assert its sovereignty, and not a sign of complacency with Canada.

Anandasangaree said Kahnawake’s sovereignty is a federal commitment.

“This is essentially about ensuring that self-determination is restored to Kahnawake, that’s always been right and something that the Mohawk people have had since time immemorial, and colonialism has disrupted that process and very basic principle,” he said. “Our objective is to restore and enable self-determination to take place and take shape.”

The MOU, officially titled “Memorandum of Understanding on the Kanien’kehá:ka of Kahnawà:ke and Canada Relations: a New Path Forward,” was signed by Sky-Deer and Anandasangaree in Ottawa on Wednesday.

evedcable@gmail.com

Eve Cable, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door