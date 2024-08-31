Relatives of missing, disappeared people protest in Mexico

STORY: ::Mexico City, Mexico

::August 30, 2024

::Loved ones of Mexico's disappeared people

protest on the International Day for Missing People

Maria Salvadora Coronado/Wife of missing person

“It is important because he had a life or has a life, I don't know if he is alive or dead and he had dreams or has dreams and a family waiting for him at home. So we don't want the memory of any of the disappeared to be erased.”

The day was observed with various activities such as a march, the decoration of the area near the Angel de la Independencia monument with hearts, and activities such as embroidery, while some removed the posters of the missing persons that were already worn out and replaced them with new ones.

Amnesty International estimates that more than 114,000 people have disappeared or gone missing in Mexico between 1962 and 2023.