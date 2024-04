The Canadian Press

LOS ANGELES — A brazen Los Angeles cash heist on Easter weekend in which thieves cracked a safe and got away with as much as $30 million is believed to be one of the largest such heists in U.S. history. The heist has triggered rampant speculation among a public long infatuated with daring burglaries and hefty criminal paydays. Here are some things to know about the recent theft in Los Angeles and the history of such crimes. THE DETAILS ON THE L.A. HEIST L.A. police and the FBI were tight-lipped