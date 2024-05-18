New Release Details of Netflix's Season 2 of 'Squid Game' Have Surfaced

Fans now have a better idea of when Netflix's most viewed series to date is coming back. South Korean show Squid Game took the world by storm when it was released in 2021. Now, its star Lee Jung-jae, who plays Seong Gi-hun, has confirmed when fans can expect the highly anticipated new season.

Speaking to Business Insider, he was asked if he could tease anything regarding the second season. While the actor kept major details hidden he did say, "It will be released in December." The news comes after it was reported that the second season would arrive sometime this year. Netflix has yet to officially state the premiere date, though during Netflix's earning call in April, it was said that it would arrive in the back half of this year.

Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show took over the world as a series that follows a 456 players as they compete for approximately $3.3 million USD in a series of children's game. The twist is that if they fail, death is instant. Winning six of its 14 Emmy nominations, Netflix then renewed the series for a second season and has since launched a reality competition spinoff series. Stay tuned for more information on the actual release date coming later this December.