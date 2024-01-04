Release of documents naming Jeffrey Epstein associates, including Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, are made public

NEW YORK — A number of high-profile names linked to Jeffrey Epstein were made public Wednesday in the first batch of documents set to be unsealed related to the deceased financier.

Among those included in the release were former President Bill Clinton — who Epstein allegedly claimed “liked them young” to one of his accusers, according to one filing — and Prince Andrew. Neither is accused of wrongdoing.

The document dump comes in years-old litigation between Epstein’s convicted former right-hand, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Virginia Giuffre, one of the first women to accuse them of abuse. Manhattan Federal Court Judge Loretta Preska ordered their unsealing last month.

More than 150 names are expected to be unsealed in total, leading to speculation the veil may lift on the powerful figures in the multimillionaire predator’s orbit who may have avoided public scrutiny in the wake of damning allegations he trafficked teenage girls for sex for decades. The judge previously said most of the names were already out there. Along with Epstein-linked associates, the identities of several victims were unsealed.

The latest trove includes previously redacted portions of Maxwell and Giuffre’s depositions, as well as details from several others — including that of Johanna Sjoberg, a former personal assistant of Prince Andrew who has accused Epstein of fondling her.

“Johanna testified Jeffrey told her ‘Clinton likes them young, referring to girls,'” reads one newly unsealed 2016 document, in which Giuffre’s lawyers laid out several issues in dispute following Maxwell’s deposition.

Maxwell couldn’t recall if Epstein and Clinton were ever friendly toward each other, or the purpose of a trip they took to Thailand, according to the document.

Sjoberg also said celebrity magician David Copperfield once asked her if she “was aware that girls were getting paid to find other girls,” the document reads.

And the unsealed document also details Sjoberg’s testifimony about an already-infamous allegation that Prince Andrew used a puppet of himself, provided by Epstein, as a pretext to grope her and Giuffre’s breasts.

Giuffre, among scores of women who say they were sexually victimized in their youth by Epstein at his properties worldwide, says Maxwell approached her at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida when she was 17 and then groomed her for the financier’s on-demand abuse.

All but two names are set to be made public following Preska’s order. She kept the filings set to be released under seal during the pendency of the litigation to protect the identities of victims and people associated with the alleged sex trafficker who didn’t do anything wrong. The Miami Herald, which blew the lid on Epstein’s depravity, fought to get the filings unsealed.

Many of the names expected to pop up in the latest trove are already out there, according to descriptions in court records — whether through featuring in media reports, in Maxwell’s criminal case, various lawsuits, or on documentaries, podcasts and elsewhere.

Clinton, 77, whose affiliation with Epstein is already public knowledge, is expected to feature multiple times in the document dump. He came up several times in the years-old litigation, with Giuffre seeking to depose him, claiming she’d seen him on Epstein’s private island in the Caribbean, where the Brooklyn-born financier allegedly committed much of his abuse.

He did not object to his name being unsealed.

Clinton’s lawyers recently told ABC News he was never on the island and that his inclusion on private flight logs included in evidence at Maxwell’s trial documented trips to other locations. Donald Trump’s name was also featured on the flight logs.

King Charles’ brother Andrew settled a sexual abuse lawsuit brought by Giuffre, who’s now 40, in February 2022, which accused him of raping her when she was 17.

The disgraced British royal was pictured with his arm around a teenage Giuffre’s waist in an infamous photograph taken at Maxwell’s London townhouse in the early 2000s, which he previously claimed was doctored. His settlement with Giuffre, which did not require an admission of wrongdoing, was reportedly in the ballpark of $16 million.

Epstein hanged himself at age 66 on Aug. 10, 2019, in the now-shuttered Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan. A report in June blamed his death on the “negligence, misconduct and outright job performance failures” of federal Bureau of Prisons staff, who left him unattended in his cell with excess prison linens despite a recent suicide attempt.

Maxwell, 62, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison in 2022. Testimony during her trial revealed how the socialite instructed teen victims as young as 14 on how to pleasure Epstein and sometimes joined in the abuse.

