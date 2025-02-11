Release hostages by noon Saturday or war begins again, says Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu has put Israeli troops on standby to attack Gaza if hostages are not released by 12pm on Saturday - J. Scott Applewhite

Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will resume its war in Gaza if Hamas does not free hostages by noon on Saturday.

The Israeli prime minister added that he has instructed troops to gather in positions in and around the Gaza Strip in preparation for an attack.

“This action is taking place at this hour. It will be completed soon,” he said.

Hamas said on Monday it would delay the release of Israeli hostages until further notice, accusing Israel of violating the terms of the ceasefire deal.

More follows...