Release of survey results waiting on action plan

Neebing residents will have to wait a bit longer to mull the results of a satisfaction survey that went out to locals earlier this year. Though the results are in, the municipality says it's waiting to develop an "action plan" in response to feedback from survey respondents. "Both will be posted (to the municipality's website) together," Neebing clerk-treasurer Erika Kromm said this week. The five-minute survey was the first time the municipality has sought feedback from residents in that type of format. Participating residents responding to multiple choice questions about municipal services and council's decision-making abilities gave ratings on a scale ranging from "poor to very good." Neebing Mayor Mark Thibert said earlier that prior to the survey going out, council was already aware of two main areas of concerns: the condition of local roads, and services offered at the municipality's two landfill sites. The survey also queried respondents about what brought them to Neebing in the first place, why they live there and what's the best part.

Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative reporter, The Chronicle-Journal