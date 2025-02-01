Released Palestinian prisoners greeted in West Bank with cheers of welcome and tears of joy
25 of the more than 180 Palestinian prisoners freed on Saturday arrived in the occupied West Bank. all were serving long or life sentences in prison, many for involvement in attacks against Israelis. They were greeted with cheers of welcome and tears of joy as they stepped off the Red Cross bus into jostling crowds of well-wishers in the Palestinian town of Betunia, near Ramallah. (AP video by Amer Abdeen; Produced by Jalal Bwaitel)