Relentless snow squalls stay locked over Ontario, another weekend system ahead

Ontario's week-long snow event isn't over yet, as one last wind shift will send the squalls moving in a new direction on Friday. Snow squall watches and warnings are in effect.

Some areas have seen nearly one-and-a-half metres of snow over the past week, with an additional 20-40+ cm possible through the day on Friday.

Continue to use extreme caution before heading out, as conditions change dramatically over short distances in and around snow squalls.

RELATED: Why is there so much snow in Ontario, and is there any relief in sight?

Another clipper system will also track north of the region late Saturday night, with a widespread snow hitting much of southern Ontario. Between 2-5 cm is likely for most areas, with heavier snow accumulations of 5-10+ cm forecast north and east of Toronto.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are reminding motorists to 'know before you go' and to use resources like 511 Ontario for up-to-date road conditions and closures. Be sure to stay up to date on all of the weather warnings in your area, as well, and have a plan in place as conditions worsen.

Will the snow and frigid air persist, or will winter fail to commit as we head into next week? See more of the forecast details, below.

Friday: Another day of potent squalls and difficult travel

After persistent squalls through the overnight hours on Thursday, winds will shift around and blow out of the west by Friday. This will push the snow squalls along Highway 21 and north of Barrie, where snow will continue across the snowbelt region.

Accumulations on the order of 15-25 cm are expected throughout the snowbelt, with an additional 5 cm across the London area as the squalls shift east of the region.

Baron - Friday 5 pm precipitation in Ontario - Dec6

Peak snowfall rates could reach 3 to 6 cm per hour at times, with the bands of lake-effect snow continuing well into Friday night.

This will affect areas that were already hit so hard last weekend, from north of Barrie to the Bracebridge, and into Parry Sound. This will have a major impact on travel along Hwy 11 and the 400, once again.

Ontario snow squall accumulations Friday

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions," says Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) in the snow squall warning.

Friday will also be the coldest day of the season, with Toronto's daytime high failing to crack 0°C for the first time since March 22.

Ontario forecast conditions Friday

Clipper threatens additional snow over the weekend before temperatures climb

Looking ahead to the weekend, forecasters are monitoring another clipper system that'll track north of the region late Saturday with widespread snowfall. This snow will remain primarily north and east of Toronto, but with another 2-5+ cm of accumulation possible.

This clipper will force a warm front to lift north, bringing in much milder temperatures for Sunday. Readings are expected to climb well above freezing.

DON'T MISS: Canada hit with winter weather already, but will it stay for December?

We're likely back to rain showers on Monday, but some light freezing rain and mixed precipitation are expected north and northeast of Toronto. Yet another system is expected to develop over the U.S. Midwest on Tuesday, and then track into southern Ontario with a widespread rain Tuesday night. There's also the potential for snow for some areas well to the west of the storm track as a cold front approaches the region.

More lake-effect snow potential next week

A strong cold front is expected to track across the region on Wednesday, followed by a quick shot of Arctic air with temperatures a few degrees colder than seasonal. This should trigger another round of significant lake-effect snow by Wednesday night.

Much milder weather is expected to arrive for the weekend, with that warmer pattern dominating into mid-December. We'll be watching the potential for a colder pattern to kick in during late December and early January.

WATCH: London blasted with lake-effect band, highway 401 closed

Click here to view the video

Stay with The Weather Network for more forecast information and updates on your weather across Ontario.