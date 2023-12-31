'Any relief is good': New year, new food sales tax cut for Kansas consumers
'Any relief is good': New year, new food sales tax cut for Kansas consumers
'Any relief is good': New year, new food sales tax cut for Kansas consumers
A recent survey showed just over 1-in-4 adults 59 or older had no retirement savings.
The secondhand-watch market has sunk to its lowest level in over two years, according to the WatchCharts index.
James Baldwin famously said, "Anyone who has ever struggled with poverty knows how extremely expensive it is to be poor." In January 2014, long after the Great Recession but before the pandemic,...
Are you interested in earning $1,000 per year in passive income? Invest in this super dividend stock! The post Buy 236 Shares of This Super Dividend Stock for $1,000/Year in Passive Income appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Brady owned 1.1 million shares in Sam Bankman-Fried's exchange but saw his stake wiped out when it collapsed in November.
Given their excellent record of dividend growth and solid underlying businesses, these two energy stocks are a perfect addition to your TFSA amid an uncertain outlook. The post TFSA Investors: The Best Energy Stocks for Fast-Growing Dividends appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Warren Buffett's deceased business partner picked Daily Journal's stocks for over a decade, racking up $138 million in paper profits as of September.
If you're looking for high monthly passive income, this dividend stock has it in spades! And returns should come right along with it. The post This 10% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month! appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
The realities you face when you stop working might be a far cry from your retirement dream. Of course, retiring broke or not being able to retire at all are among the worst-case scenarios. Retired But...
In this article, we discuss the 12 stocks to consider in the stock portfolio of Mark Cuban. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Mark Cuban portfolio, go directly to Mark Cuban Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks To Consider. Mark Cuban is known for many things. He is a famous television personality […]
The US's ballooning debt burden could eventually chip away at the demand for Treasury bonds, according to Capital Group.
(Bloomberg) -- JER Investors Trust Inc., a mortgage REIT, filed for bankruptcy in the latest sign of distress in commercial real estate.Most Read from BloombergPutin Shames Gilded Elite After ‘Almost Naked’ Party ScandalTesla Zeroes in on Everyday Buyers After Winning Over EV LoversThe 10 Most Intriguing Science Breakthroughs of 2023Russia Vows Revenge for Strike on City Near Ukraine BorderUkraine Responds With Drone Swarm After Russian Strikes Kill 39The real estate investment trust — which cou
The rise in quarterly sales volume was primarily driven by strong demand for the Fisker Ocean SUV, priced at about $69,000, the company said. Fisker started making its first deliveries to U.S. customers in June. The company will announce a plan in January to boost sales and deliveries to align production capacity with strong demand for the Ocean SUV, Fisker said.
The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up...
BRAMPTON, Ont. — Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and parent company George Weston Ltd. say they have both entered into automatic share purchase plans with brokers. The plans will allow the grocer's broker to buy back shares at times when Loblaw and George Weston would not be active because of insider trading rules and internal trading blackout periods. The automatic buybacks will form part of the companies' existing repurchase programs. Loblaw has a program running until May 4 to buy up to 16 million shares or
Canadian investors looking to put some money to work in the stock market next year should have these two stocks on their watch lists. The post Ready to Invest With $5,000? 2 Stocks for January 2024 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
These two railway companies have a long history as the only rail lines in Canada. But which is the better option for growth and stability? The post Better Buy: Canadian Pacific Railway or Canadian National Railway Stock? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.