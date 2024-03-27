Religious and neo-conservative groups in the Balkans are ramping up the pressure to ban abortions
With vigils outside clinics, marches drawing thousands and groups of men kneeling to pray in public squares, religious and neo-conservative groups have been ramping up pressure to ban abortions in staunchly Catholic Croatia. The movement is in stark contrast to Croatia’s recent past, when it was part of the former Yugoslavia, a Communist-run country that protected abortion rights in its constitution 50 years ago. (AP video shot by Darko Bandic, Ivana Bzganovic and Elder Emric)