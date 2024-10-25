How religious voters could impact the election
ABC15 is taking a look at how religious voters could impact the 2024 election.
ABC15 is taking a look at how religious voters could impact the 2024 election.
Former president boasted that his daughter was ‘number one’ in her Georgetown Law class in 2020, but the university says it ‘doesn’t rank students’
Silver noted the "many anxious Democrats" while offering his "gut" forecast.
Welcome to October Surprise, the Daily Beast’s daily countdown to the biggest election of our lifetime. It’s only 12 days until Election Day and here’s what’s happening in the race to the White House between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. From the beginning, Kamala Harris has called herself the underdog in her race against Donald Trump. Democrats have been on a roller coaster, from their collective dread that helped force Joe Biden out of the race to the high of the Harris honeymoon and back do
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris went to a Philadelphia suburb on Wednesday night for a CNN town hall, where she faced questions from undecided voters. The event was arranged after Donald Trump declined to participate in a second debate with her.
Zelenskyy ditched his iconic green T-shirt to send a pointed message to Russia on Wednesday, gaining an ascerbic response from the Kremlin.
ATLANTA (AP) — A Republican official in the crucial presidential battleground of Georgia is appealing a judge's order that she and other election leaders in the state's most populous county must vote to certify results by the deadline set in law.
For years, Republican Leader Mitch McConnell's distaste for former President Donald Trump has been characterized through calculated restraint, but in a new biography on McConnell set to be released next week, McConnell criticizes the former president in no uncertain terms, at varying points calling Trump "stupid," "ill-tempered," a "narcissist" and a "despicable human being." With less than two weeks until an Election Day that could see Trump return to the White House, McConnell, who has served as his party's leader in the Senate for a record-breaking 17 years, says Trump's MAGA movement has "done a lot of damage" to the Republican Party and turned it into something that former President Ronald Reagan "wouldn't recognize."
Donald Trump is being mocked as a “fool” and a “sucker” in a new ad by his Republican haters based on the Daily Beast’s revelations of his campaign chief’s massive payday. The Lincoln Project’s ad highlights how his campaign chief, Chris LaCivita, is making a fortune off the GOP presidential candidate. The attack ad is based on the veteran investigative journalist Michael Isikoff’s discovery that LaCivita made $22 million (and counting) in just two years.
The ESPN personality didn't hold back on the former president.
Erie County, Pennsylvania is a swing county within a swing state, making it a key community to watch this Election Day
CNN anchor Jim Acosta and a top Georgia Republican sparred Thursday over former President Trump’s false claims of a stolen election in 2020. “You’re making suggestions that that there was some kind of tomfoolery and shenanigans going on last time around,” Acosta told Josh McKoon, chair of the Georgia GOP. “Your party’s own secretary of…
The Republican senator tried to ridicule Democratic challenger Lucas Kunce. The Marine Corps veteran didn't take the attacks lying down.
It comes after Trump's team completely rejected the claims.
"He put his hands all over my breasts, my waist, my butt," former model Stacey Williams said of the GOP nominee for president, according to the Guardian.
Jill Wine-Banks expressed her alarm over the potential candidate.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is resorting to bribery and propaganda in an attempt to prevent Moldova and Georgia from joining the European Union, but his efforts have so far been unsuccessful.
Partners at the Wall Street firm backing Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social used company funds to pay for prostitutes, abused drugs, partied with strippers and lost millions of dollars gambling, according to a new report in the Wall Street Journal. EF Hutton is also being investigated for securities fraud, and investors have accused its brokers of pushing speculative investments, according to competing lawsuits filed by two of the firm’s partners. The company specializes in taking
Michael Keaton unleashed a brutal critique of men attending rallies with and supporting Donald Trump and Elon Musk. The Batman actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to speak directly to his male followers, whom he told “these people have no respect for you, trust me.” “They don’t really respect you, they laugh at you behind your back, they think you’re stupid,” Keaton continued in the video. “They don’t want to hang out with you, they have nothing in common with you, they’re not your bros.” He poin
The GOP nominee dropped a nonsensical claim before rambling about McDonald's and Google in Georgia.
The former president mocked his successor as he stumped for Vice President Kamala Harris.