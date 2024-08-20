Relive the 1999 “Teaching Mrs. Tingle” Premiere with Photos of Katie Holmes, Seann William Scott and More

Everyone from Helen Mirren and Molly Ringwald to Simon Rex and Courteney Cox came out to see the 1999 teen thriller

SGranitz/WireImage; Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Barry Watson, Katie Holmes and Marisa Coughlan at the 'Teaching Mrs. Tingle' premiere in 1999

Twenty-five years ago today, Teaching Mrs. Tingle premiered. But even before the teen thriller hit theaters, it was controversial.

Hot off the success of Scream and Dawson's Creek, writer-director Kevin Williamson originally planned for the film — about a trio of high school students (Katie Holmes, Barry Watson and Marisa Coughlan) who take their difficult, vindictive history teacher (Helen Mirren) hostage — to be much darker and more violent. Its original title was Killing Mrs. Tingle, but after filming wrapped in July 1998, concerns about violence in media aimed at teens following the April 1999 mass shooting at Columbine High School led Williamson and co. to retitle and significantly rework the film to get a PG-13 rating instead of its planned R rating.

The result was something of a critical bomb. But Teaching Mrs. Tingle nonetheless remains an artifact of late '90s culture, featuring some of the hottest young stars of 1999 alongside veteran actors. Similarly, the film's premiere brought out some of Hollywood's biggest stars for a quintessentially '90s moment. Here, take a look back at the 1999 Teaching Mrs. Tingle premiere in Los Angeles.

Katie Holmes

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Katie Holmes in 1999

In her fourth film role, Dawson's Creek star Katie Holmes played high school overachiever turned teen kidnapper Leigh Ann Watson in Teaching Mrs. Tingle. Here she is at the Aug. 11, 1999, premiere in Los Angeles.

Helen Mirren

SGranitz/WireImage Helen Mirren in 1999

Known for her serious dramatic roles — including an Academy Award-nominated turn the 1995 period piece The Madness of King George — starring in the teen-centric Teaching Mrs. Tingle was definitely a departure for British actress Helen Mirren.

Barry Watson

SGranitz/WireImage Barry Watson in 1999

Barry Watson burnished his teen heartthrob cred as bad boy Luke Churner in Teaching Mrs. Tingle. The 7th Heaven star flashed that winning smile in a buttoned-up look at the film's premiere.

Jessica Biel

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Jessica Biel in 1999

Jessica Biel went sheer for the premiere of her 7th Heaven costar Watson's new film.

Marisa Coughlan

SGranitz/WireImage Marisa Coughlan in 1999

Marisa Coughlan rounded out Teaching Mrs. Tingle's trio of teen kidnappers as Holmes's character's bestie and accomplice Jo Lynn.

Rebecca Gayheart

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Rebecca Gayheart in 1999

Jawbreaker's Rebecca Gayheart, who would costar with Coughlan in Williamson's short-lived ABC drama Wasteland, posed for photos.

Brad Rowe

SGranitz/WireImage Brad Rowe in 1999

Another Wasteland cast member on the Teaching Mrs. Tingle red carpet: the very hunky Brad Rowe.

Molly Ringwald

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Molly Ringwald in 1999

Molly Ringwald hit the red carpet in an eye-catching crimson look. In a bit of an inversion of her own teen movie heyday, the actress was one of several veteran actors to play teachers in Teaching Mrs. Tingle.

Lesley Ann Warren

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Lesley Ann Warren in 1999

Lesley Ann Warren, meanwhile, made an appearance as Katie Holmes's characters' mom. The actress looked stunning at the premiere in dramatic leather.

Simon Rex and Michelle Cruz

SGranitz/WireImage Simon Rex and Michelle Cruz in 1999

MTV VJ turned actor Simon Rex brought date Michelle Cruz to the premiere of Teaching Mrs. Tingle.

Adrien Brody

SGranitz/WireImage Adrien Brody in 1999

Summer of Sam star Adrien Brody looked laid back at the event.

Eddie Mills

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Eddie Mills in 1999

Katie Holmes's Dawson's Creek costar Eddie Mills turned up to celebrate the film.

Jason Behr

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Jason Behr in 1999

Yet another Dawson's Creek alumnus at the premiere: Roswell star Jason Behr.

James Marsters

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty James Marsters in 1999

WB stars were out in full force, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer's James Marsters.

Liev Schreiber

SGranitz/WireImage Liev Schreiber in 1999

After appearing in Scream and Scream 2 — written by Williamson — Liev Schreiber showed up to check out the Teaching Mrs. Tingle writer-director's latest.

Courteney Cox and David Arquette

Donato Sardella/Penske Media via Getty Courteney Cox and David Arquette in 1999

Other Scream franchise alumni in attendance: Courteney Cox and David Arquette.

Seann William Scott

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Seann William Scott in 1999

Hot off the release of American Pie in July 1999, Seann William Scott looked dashing on the Teaching Mrs. Tingle red carpet.

Liz Stauber

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Liz Stauber in 1999

Actress Liz Stauber appeared in the film as Holmes's high school rival, Trudie Tucker.

