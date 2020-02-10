Relive the 2010 Vancouver Olympic buzz at community anniversary events

It may be hard to believe, but today marks one decade since the Olympic flame lit up Vancouver for the start of the 2010 Games.

To celebrate the anniversary, there are dozens of events throughout February and March — from public skating and wheelchair curling to a pin-trading event for those popular Olympic mementos.

The City of Vancouver and Vancouver Park Board are hosting a series of community celebrations, while other partners are also holding events.

Several take place at Hillcrest Centre, Creekside and Trout Lake Community centres, and Killarney Rink, which were built in Vancouver for the 2010 Games.

"The 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Games were an incredible catalyst for change within our community," said Mayor Kennedy Stewart in a statement from the City.

"These anniversary celebrations will once again bring us together and remind us that the community pride, inclusivity, and inspiration the games brought to Vancouver is still with us today."

Here is some of what is planned:

Indigenous Public Art

Feb 10. to April 10.

Roundhouse Community Arts.

See more than 30 Indigenous artists, representing every province and territory of Canada, in this poster series highlighting public art created for the games.

Lighting of Cauldron

Feb 12. 8:45 a.m.

Jack Poole Plaza.

Come try an Olympic Sport: Curling

Feb 14. Two-hour session at 10 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. Pre-registration required at www.vancurl.com.

Hillcrest Community Centre

Learn the basics of delivering a rock and sweeping and experience the great roaring game at no cost, with all equipment supplied.

Olympic and Paralympic pin trading meet-up & 2010 Blue Jackets Breakfast Reunion

Feb. 15 to 16.

Creekside Community Centre

Pin trading is on Saturday Feb 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Blue jacket reunion is Sunday Feb 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Come with your pins to exchange and swap. Wear your Blue Jacket for a free snack. It's a time to reunite, celebrate and share memories of the 2010 games.

'Wear Red' Family Day Skates

Feb. 17.

Hillcrest Arena - 9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Killarney Arena -10:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Trout Lake Arena - 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wear red and white while you skate around the legacy sites for $2.10 per person six years and older at Hillcrest and Killarney. Trout Lake is free.

Richmond Oval Olympic Days

Feb. 21 to 23.

Richmond Olympic Oval.

Canadian Olympic Committee Fan Festival

Feb. 22 - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jack Poole Plaza.

There will be athlete meet & greets, stage performances, sport demonstrations, food and beverage and lots of family fun.

Come try a Paralympic Sport

Mar. 19 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Creekside Community Centre.

Join partners B.C. Wheelchair Basketball, B.C. Wheelchair Lacrosse, Sportability, B.C. Blind Sports, and B.C. Wheelchair Sports, to learn more about para sport.

Train like a Paralympian

Mar. 21 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Hillcrest Community Centre Gym.

'Red Mitten' Spring Break Skates

Mar 21.

HIllcrest Arena - 1 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Killarney Arena - 4:45 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Trout Lake - 12:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Wheelchair Curling

Mar. 21.

Killarney Community Centre - 4:45 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Try this adaptation to curling on the floor instead of the ice for free.

Whistler events

For a full list of events check here, under event type "2010 Anniversary Celebration."

The 2010 Olympic Winter Games took place from February 12 to 28, 2010. 202 athletes represented Canada in 15 sports. Canada finished third with 26 medals; 14 gold, seven, and five bronze.

The 2010 Paralympic Winter Games took place from March 12 to 21, 2010. 46 athletes represented Canada in five sports. Canada finished third with 19 medals; 10 gold, five silver, and four bronze.