Relive the highlights of the 2024 Flying Pig Marathon
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end stepped out to Churchill Downs for the famous horse race on Saturday, May 4
BOSTON — Sheldon Keefe told his players hockey history would remember them one way or another. Down 3-1 in their first-round playoff series a week ago, this iteration of the Maple Leafs — left for dead by fans and media alike — could roll over and book their tee times. Or push back and fight. Keefe had no complaints after his group battled injury and illness to stretch a patient, defensively stout opponent to its limit. In the end, however, that effort still wasn't enough. David Pastrnak scored
Who will advance in the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs? Predicting the winner of the second round series.
Clark is proving all her critics wrong.
It pays to play well in the Saudi-backed league. Just ask Brooks Koepka.
Full show match results and video highlights from WWE Backlash France 2024, including Cody Rhodes vs AJ Styles.
The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired right-hander Joel Kuhnel from the Houston Astros in exchange for cash considerations. In a corresponding move, Kuhnel was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. The Blue Jays made the announcement Saturday night, some hours after a 6-3 road win over the Washington Nationals. Kuhnel, 29, has appeared in one game for the Astros this season and nine contests for the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys, combining to go 4-1 with a 5.40 earned-run average. The six-foot-five, 2
BOSTON — Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews returned to the lineup for Game 7 against the Boston Bruins on Saturday night. Toronto was also minus a big piece that helped the club climb out of a 3-1 hole to force the do-or-die tilt — goaltender Joseph Woll was nowhere to be found when the teams headed out for warmups at TD Garden. The Leafs announced as the players were hitting the ice that the 25-year-old suffered an undisclosed injury in their Game 6 victory. Woll was outstanding in allowing tw
NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards and his girlfriend Shannon first went public with their relationship in 2020
Mauricio Ruffy made quite the violent first impression at UFC 301 as he bloodied and battered Jamie Mullarkey before a mercy stoppage.
Reid Carruthers has returned to the skip position for his four-man team and added Catlin Schneider to the lineup to fill a vacancy caused by the departure of Brad Jacobs. Carruthers started last season as fourth for the Winnipeg-based team but later switched positions with Jacobs, who threw third stones. Jacobs left the squad after the season-ending Grand Slam to skip Brendan Bottcher's previous rink. Schneider, meanwhile, recently became a free agent when his British Columbia-based team announc
It was time. Boomer Esiason seemed almost relieved as he discussed his departure this week from his The NFL Today cohosting duties, saying he was planning on leaving anyway. It was announced this week that Esiason and former New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms will no longer be on the show. Esiason said Friday during …
Verstappen controlled the 19-lap race – which was interrupted by an opening-lap safety car.
Here's a look at where the NHL playoffs bracket stands with the second round series (mostly) set in stone.
The UK sports media have got excited this weekend with reports that Will Ferrell is the latest movie star to bring his celebrity, and his wallet, to English football. The Sun newspaper was the first to print its exclusive that the Elf star had bought a “large stake” in Leeds United Football Club after falling …
Mystik Dan emerged from a field of 20 horses to win the historic 150th Kentucky Derby in a photo finish on Saturday night at Churchill Downs.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills announced the signings of Canadian wide receiver Chase Claypool, defensive end Dawuane Smoot and linebacker Deion Jones to one-year contracts on Friday. In a continuing need to upgrade their receiving corps after trading star Stefon Diggs and losing Gabe Davis in free agency, Claypool has a chance to make an impact in a revamped group. The Bills have added Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins, Quintez Cephus and used their top pick (33rd) on Florida State WR Ke
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins fired assistant coach Todd Reirden on Friday, just over two weeks after the organization missed out on the playoffs for a second straight season. Reirden was in charge of Pittsburgh's power play. The Penguins struggled while on the man advantage all season despite having a star-studded unit that included Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson. Pittsburgh converted on just 15% of its power play opportunities, 30th in the 32-team NHL.
Princess Anne's three-day visit to B.C. included a stop Saturday at Esquimalt's God's Acre veteran's cemetery where she laid a wreath to honour the service of the more than 2,500 military service members buried there. Princess Anne also sailed into Esquimalt Harbour on board H-M-C-S Max Bernays, where she was greeted with a 21-gun salute. (May 4, 2024)
Dave Roberts recently joked that Shohei Ohtani should gift Roberts a Porsche when Ohtani breaks his Dodgers' record for most home runs by a Japanese-born player. Ohtani obliged, just maybe not in the way Roberts imagined. Before Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves, the Dodgers' slugger gifted Roberts a purple toy model Porsche in his office.