Relying on coalition partners, Modi is sworn in for a rare third term as India's prime minister

Sheikh Saaliq
·2 min read

NEW DELHI (AP) — Narendra Modi was sworn in Sunday for a rare third consecutive term as India’s prime minister, relying on his coalition partners after his party failed to win a parliamentary majority in a surprise outcome.

Modi and his Cabinet ministers took the oath of office, administered by President Droupadi Murmu, at India’s presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The 73-year-old popular but polarizing leader is only the second Indian prime minister after Jawaharlal Nehru to retain power for a third five-year term.

His Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, which won by landslides in 2014 and 2019, failed to secure a majority to govern on its own in the latest national election. However, Modi's National Democratic Alliance coalition won enough seats to form a government, with him at the helm.

This is the first time the BJP under Modi has needed support from its regional allies to form a government after a decade of commanding the majority in Parliament.

Final election results released Wednesday showed Modi’s BJP won 240 seats, well below the 272 needed for a majority. Together, the parties in the NDA coalition secured 293 seats in the 543-member lower house of Parliament.

Modi’s coalition government now largely depends on two key regional allies — the Telugu Desam Party in southern Andhra Pradesh state and Janata Dal (United) in eastern Bihar state — to stay in power.

Meanwhile, Modi’s political challenger, the INDIA alliance led by the resurgent Congress party, put up a stronger-than-expected fight, doubling its strength from the last election to win 232 seats.

An avowed Hindu nationalist, the prime minister is considered a champion of the country’s Hindu majority, who make up 80% of India’s 1.4 billion population. His supporters credit him with rapid economic growth and improving India’s global standing since coming to power.

But critics say he’s also undermined India’s democracy and its status as a secular nation with attacks by Hindu nationalists against the country’s minorities, particularly Muslims, and a shrinking space for dissent and free media. His political opponents have questioned his government’s economic record, pointing to high unemployment and growing inequality despite strong growth.

Several South Asian leaders attended the swearing-in ceremony Sunday, including Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu.

Tensions between India and Maldives have grown since Muizzu was elected last year. He has since taken a pro-China stance and removed Indian troops stationed on one of Maldives’ islets.

Sheikh Saaliq, The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • India's president invites Modi to head new coalition government, swearing-in on Sunday

    President Droupadi Murmu had invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to form a government, as he promised his new coalition of 15 parties would strive for unanimity and emerge successful. Modi met Murmu and accepted her invitation to head the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition government and run the world's most populous nation for the next five years.He said the new government would be sworn in on Sunday evening, which would make him prime minister for a historic third consecutive

  • Top Asian News 11:55 a.m. GMT

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday was formally elected leader of the National Democratic Alliance coalition, which won the most seats in the national election after his political party failed to win a majority on its own. The 73-year-old leader, who will be sworn in as prime minister on Sunday for a rare third term, will now form a coalition government. Modi’s Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party has governed India as part of the NDA coalition over the past decade, but this is the first time under his leadership that the party has needed support from its regional allies to form a government.

  • Modi invited to head India's new coalition government

    STORY: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited by the country's president to form a government on Friday (June 7). He promised his new coalition of 15 parties would strive for unanimity, and emerge successful."If I keep the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) on one side and, the dreams and expectations of people on the other, then I will say NDA means New India, Developed India and Aspirational India."Modi's acceptance of President Droupadi Murmu's invitation to head the National Democratic Alliance coalition means he will run the world's most populous nation for the next five years.He said the new government would be sworn in on Sunday (June 9) evening. That will make him India's premier for a historic third consecutive term."We will write a new chapter for the country's growth, good governance, and citizens' participation to achieve our dream of a developed India together."This is the first time in a decade that Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party has needed the support of regional parties to form the government. :: May 2014The BJP won an outright majority in both 2014 and 2019. :: May 2019Support from key NDA leaders has wavered in the past as they hopped in and out of alliances. But this time around, they praised Modi and expressed confidence in his leadership.Coalition parties will now be vying for various parliamentary roles, including the speaker of the lower house. The BJP itself is expected to retain four key ministries - foreign affairs, defense, home and finance.The negotiations are a throw back to an era before Modi's rule began in 2014, when India was navigating unstable coalition governments. A post-election survey said a lack of jobs, rising prices and falling incomes were key issues in the election, and that's what led voters to rein in their support for Modi.

  • India's Modi elected as leader of coalition and set to form new government

    NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday was formally elected leader of the National Democratic Alliance coalition, which won the most seats in the national election after his political party failed to win a majority on its own.

  • Why Your Healthcare and Dining Bills Could Get More Expensive If Trump Is Elected

    Donald Trump and Joe Biden have been talking a great deal lately about tariffs. There have been talks about how they could help, and potentially hurt, the average individual and family in the United...

  • Modi to Take Oath as India’s Prime Minister After Election Setback

    (Bloomberg) -- Narendra Modi will be sworn in as India’s prime minister for a third straight term on Sunday, extending his leadership for another five years after a bruising electoral setback that forces him to share power for the first time.Most Read from BloombergPutin Is Running Out of Time to Achieve Breakthrough in UkraineThere’s Still a Way to Snag a 3% Mortgage RateRussia Is Sending Young Africans to Die in Its War Against UkrainePhilippines Rejects ‘Absurd’ Beijing Demand Over South Chin

  • How Chefs Use Frozen Vegetables To Take Meals To The Next Level

    Frozen vegetables get a bad rap for being soggy or bland, but it's all in how you prepare them. Our expert chef has some helpful tips for using frozen veggies.

  • Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg agrees to testify before Congress following Trump verdict

    Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg agreed on Friday to testify before Congress as Republicans try to discredit Donald Trump’s conviction, but indicated that could happen only after Trump is sentenced next month, according to the New York Times.

  • Small vegetable garden ideas – 12 ways to maximize your space

    Get the most out of your growing space with these small vegetable garden ideas. Small vegetable garden ideas can turn even the tiniest space into a productive patch. If carefully planned, you can grow all kinds of crops, from tactile herbs, through to root vegetables and fruit trees.

  • 7 Democrats who could replace Biden if he drops his 2024 reelection bid

    President Joe Biden is committed to his reelection bid and is unlikely to exit the race. But speculation about whether he'll bow out continues to swirl.

  • Editorial: Bye-bye Bannon: Former Trump aide heads where he belongs

    Steve Bannon, the relentless right-wing operator and provocateur who’s dedicated his career to advancing the cause of an American version of fascism, has been ordered by a federal judge to serve out his four-month prison conviction. The sentence is from years ago when a jury convicted Bannon on two counts of contempt of Congress, but Bannon managed to tie things up in appeals. Now, he will ...

  • Ukraine war video appears to show US-supplied Bradley fighting vehicle and Russian APC in a head-on firefight

    A new war video released by Ukraine appears to show a US-supplied M2 Bradley attacking a Russian personnel carrier at close range in Donetsk.

  • Trump’s Team Clocked Him Lying About Getting Praise for His ‘Best Speech’ After Verdict, Michael Wolff Says

    A political journalist known for critiquing the Trump administration says a member of former President Donald Trump’s own team caught him in a lie after his rambling post-verdict speech following his hush-money trial. In an episode of the Fire and Fury podcast, his inaugural podcast, Michael Wolff tells James Truman that the former commander-in-chief utilized his trial for entertainment purposes, adding that being inside the courthouse was “exciting [and] quite dramatic.”In typical Trump fashion

  • Anatomy of a Smear Campaign: Why Trumpworld Said Biden Pooped Himself

    The 2024 campaign hit another new level of absurdity on Thursday, but as one Trumpworld strategist put it, “This is how it’s gonna be: 2016 on steroids.”It all started with “S p r i n t e r F a m i l y,” a pseudonymous X account whose posts about President Joe Biden have been debunked numerous times by the news agency AFP.The account also appears to be the first major one on the platform formerly known as Twitter to share a video showing Biden reaching for a chair in such a way that, within hour

  • Arizona sheriffs knock Kari Lake remarks about GOP challenger

    A group of Arizona sheriffs knocked GOP Senate candidate Kari Lake in a statement Friday over remarks she made about a challenger in a recent online forum. Lake called Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, a Republican rival in the Senate primary, a “total coward when it comes to election integrity” in an Association of Mature…

  • Judge in Trump hush money trial flags Facebook post claiming juror spoke about case

    The judge who oversaw former President Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial in New York made the parties aware Friday of a post to the court system’s Facebook page. Judge Juan Merchan said the comment, now labeled as one week old, responded to a routine court system notice, posted on May 29, 2024, regarding oral arguments in the Fourth Department of the Appellate Division unrelated to this proceeding.

  • Confident Putin warns Europe is ‘defenceless’

    The Russian leader seems to believe that in the current stand-off, the West would blink first.

  • GOP thinks it has found winning argument for Trump

    Republicans have a new twist on the slogan, “Are you better off now than you were four years ago?” Their argument now: Were you better off under former President Trump than you are under President Biden? Republicans argue the economy — particularly inflation — was better under Trump than it is under Biden. And they…

  • Clarence Thomas Acknowledges Taking Lavish Trips Paid For By Republican Billionaire

    The Supreme Court justice's annual financial disclosure was released Friday.

  • A new account rekindles allegations that Trump disrespected Black people on 'The Apprentice'

    Gene Folkes had just been jettisoned as a contestant on “The Apprentice” and was commiserating with a crew member at a bar inside the lobby of Trump Tower. He was indignant — and not just at having been kicked off the reality show after its star, Donald Trump, had delivered his catchphrase: “You’re fired.”