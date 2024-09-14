Remains of a Korean war veteran identified as a Cleveland native
Cleveland native John Paul Ryhter was reported missing in action in Korea on Dec. 1, 1950.
The former president made two mix-ups about Kamala Harris' running mate in less than a minute.
Poland's foreign minister also said the Russian president "wouldn't dare" start a war with the west.
CNN’s Wolf Blitzer interrupted coverage of Donald Trump’s rally in Arizona on Thursday shortly after the former president took a shot at the appearance of one of the moderators from his debate with Kamala Harris earlier this week.Trump was complaining to supporters in Tucson about his Tuesday night showdown with the vice president, replaying grievances towards the ABC News moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis. “These two people were bad news,” Trump said.“They kept screaming at me,” Trump cont
Presidential candidates both attended a memorial ceremony at Ground Zero hours after the debate
Is Donald Trump gearing up to blame old folks if he loses the presidential election to Kamala Harris in November? It sure sounded that way Thursday at a rally held by the former president in Tucson, Arizona, where he took note of the changing demographic of his supporters and wondered aloud if they will be to blame if he’s defeated on Election Day.“We have a lot of young people here,” Trump said. “My audiences, they’ve gotten younger and younger, do you notice that?”Read more at The Daily Beast.
CNN’s Fareed Zakaria sat down for an exclusive interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss who he will share his peace plan with and details of a phone call two months ago with former President Donald Trump. Watch the full interview on “Fareed Zakaria GPS” this Sunday, September 15 at 10am ET on CNN.
The New York Times journalist pushed back at the former president's latest claim.
At least he kept it up!
"The real action takes place while everyone is waiting for the rally to start, not during the actual speech."
The veteran GOP strategist asked a scathing question of the former president and Republican nominee.
Faces familiar to the former president delivered a blistering critique in the montage.
Vice President Harris has widened her lead over former President Trump in a survey conducted after they clashed at their Tuesday debate. The Morning Consult poll found Harris leading by 5 points after the high-stakes ABC debate, ticking up from the 3- and 4-point leads she held in the same survey before the event in…
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ukraine should be allowed to strike deep inside Russia, despite Moscow threatening that this would draw Canada and its allies into direct war.
Abby Phillip spotted the former president's differing answers on a topic right in his "wheelhouse."
The American-made M1 Abrams is considered one of the world’s premier tanks, yet has still proven vulnerable to Russian drones and explosives on the battlefield in Ukraine, which had sidelined the armored behemoth. But Ukraine has now improved the Abrams, better protecting it through a relatively simple method: steel cages wrapped around the frame. Ukrainian…
The Kansas City Chief quarterback's wife, Brittany, has been called a supporter by Donald Trump.
A clinical psychiatrist at a leading medical school says if a patient presented with the rambling incoherence that former president Donald Trump showed in his widely panned debate performance earlier this week he would refer them for a “rigorous neuropsychiatric evaluation.”Richard Friedman, a professor of clinical psychiatry and director of Weill Cornell Medical College’s psychopharmacology clinic, wrote in The Atlantic Thursday that he watched Trump debate Vice President Kamala Harris “with pa
"Trump was down on himself and his self-esteem was so low" that he resorted to this little ego booster, the "Late Night" host said.
Rod Stewart made an intervention in the race for the White House Friday with a plea for aid for Ukraine—and by implication an attack on Donald Trump.The veteran British rocker used an appearance at a stadium concert in Cleveland, Ohio, to explicitly call for continued support for Ukraine, calling the Russian invasion “evil” and displaying pictures of the toll it has taken on the country’s people.Stewart, 79, has rarely spoken on political issues in public—but has recently become a Trump critic,
Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell calls to mind the stark reality check.