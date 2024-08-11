Remains of missing person found submerged in Broward canal, police say. What we know

The remains of a missing person were found Sunday in a vehicle submerged in a Broward canal, police say.

The human remains were located shortly after 12:45 p.m. inside a canal on the 10100 block of Southwest First Street in Plantation. Police and divers with the Broward Sheriff’s Office helped recover the body — and the vehicle in which it was found — from the water.

The Broward Police Department’s dive team and medical examiner worked the scene, located at 10151 SW 1st St in Plantation, where a car was found in a canal with skeletal remains of adults and children on Sunday, August 11, 2024.

The Broward Police Department’s dive team and medical examiner worked the scene, located at 10151 SW 1st St in Plantation, where a car was found in a canal with skeletal remains of adults and children on Sunday, August 11, 2024.

It’s currently unclear what led investigators to search the canal in connection to the vanished person.

The Broward Police Department’s dive team and medical examiner worked the scene, located at 10151 SW 1st St in Plantation, where a car was found in a canal with skeletal remains of adults and children on Sunday, August 11, 2024.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available