Remains of missing person found submerged in Broward canal, police say. What we know
The remains of a missing person were found Sunday in a vehicle submerged in a Broward canal, police say.
The human remains were located shortly after 12:45 p.m. inside a canal on the 10100 block of Southwest First Street in Plantation. Police and divers with the Broward Sheriff’s Office helped recover the body — and the vehicle in which it was found — from the water.
It’s currently unclear what led investigators to search the canal in connection to the vanished person.
This report will be updated as more information becomes available