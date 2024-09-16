Remains of missing toddler Elijah Vue found after 7-month search
The remains of 3-year-old Elijah Vue, who went missing in February, were discovered on Sept. 7 in a wooded area near Two Rivers, Wisconsin. The discovery of the boy's remains, made just over three miles from his home, brings a tragic end to a nearly seven-month search that involved extensive community and law enforcement efforts..
DNA match: The remains were found by a hunter preparing his land for the upcoming hunting season, just over three miles from where Vue was last seen. DNA testing conducted by the Wisconsin Crime Lab confirmed the identity of the remains. The investigation into Vue's death is ongoing, led by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation with assistance from the Two Rivers Police Department.
Investigations ongoing: Vue was reported missing on Feb. 20 by his caretaker, Jesse Vang, who was in a relationship with the boy's mother, Katrina Baur. Both Vang and Baur have pleaded not guilty to child neglect and other charges related to alleged incidents prior to the victim's disappearance.
