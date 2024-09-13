Remains of Turkish-American Activist Killed in West Bank Arrive in Istanbul

The remains of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, the Turkish-American activist who was shot in the West Bank by Israeli forces, arrived in Istanbul on Friday, September 13, with the local governor and other officials attending a ceremony at the city’s airport.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said “it is highly likely” that Eygi was “hit indirectly and unintentionally by IDF fire which was not aimed at her, but aimed at the key instigator” of what they called a “riot” on September 6.

The Washington Post disputed this, saying Eygi was shot more than 30 minutes after the height of confrontations, and around 20 minutes after protesters had moved away from Israeli forces.

In a statement, US President Joe Biden said Eygi’s death was “totally unacceptable.” Credit: Istanbul Governorship via Storyful

ekilde.

B. da Aye Nur, eski Egi hanmefendinin ruhunu melei hala da Ferah nake ile kendisine rahmet eyle mekann cennet eyle vatanmz, milletimiz, mukaddesatmz uruna fedaca neden aziz ehitlerimizle birlikte sevgili peygamberimizin Liva Hamd isimli sanca altnda haruce eyle ya Rabbi.

Evet.