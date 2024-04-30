Remember Bennigan’s? It’s coming back to the Kansas City area, with some changes

A new restaurant will open in an Overland Park hotel, featuring menu items from the once-popular Irish pub chain Bennigan’s.

The restaurant — KC Craft & Co. Featuring Bennigan’s On the Fly — will open in the Holiday Inn on 8787 Reeder St. this summer, said Heather Shull, general manager of the hotel.

Bennigan’s On the Fly is the small-scale version of Bennigan’s and is built to operate out of “less traditional” venues, such as hotels and places with existing commercial kitchens, according to its website.

The Overland Park restaurant will feature 14 Bennigan’s menu items, including the World Famous Monte Cristo (a ham, turkey and cheese sandwich, batter-dipped, fried and coated with powdered sugar, then served with raspberry preserves), Hogan’s Egg Rolls,Turkey O’Toole sandwich and Brownie Bottom Pie.

It will also offer a selection of wines and additional menu items not associated with Bennigan’s.

Hotel management company Kinseth Hospitality is planning to open another restaurant in Wichita, called 54 Craft & Co.

Texas-based Bennigan’s opened 40 years ago and, at one time, had dozens of restaurants across the country, including one near the old Bannister Mall in Kansas City.

In 2008, Bennigan’s filed for bankruptcy and shuttered locations nationwide. Since then, the company has slowly picked up again, opening a few Bennigan’s and Bennigan’s On the Fly locations.

Bennigan’s has a handful of locations in Texas, Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota and North Dakota, as well as some overseas.