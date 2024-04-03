Remember NC State men’s and women’s epic basketball seasons in commemorative book

Why not us?

That’s been the rallying cry for N.C. State basketball fans as the men and women’s teams have both romped through the postseason toward their respective national championships.

It’s the first time in school history that both men’s and women’s teams have made the Final Four in the same year.

There’s more notable trivia: It’s the first Final Four for the men since 1983, when Jimmy Valvano’s Wolfpack won the whole tournament. For the women, it’s their second Final Four appearance with the first one in 1998.

A commemorative book documents the men and women’s basketball teams from Raleigh to the Final Four, and everywhere in-between. Photo by Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer

The News & Observer’s journalists and photojournalists have been covering their journeys every step of the way, from the PNC Arena and Reynolds Coliseum to Dallas and Portland, Oregon. They’ll be in Phoenix to follow Kevin Keatts and the men and in Cleveland, Ohio for Wes Moore and the women’s team.

Our commemorative book captures all the stories and photos from the season through the tournament, going behind the scenes to chronicle this major moment for Wolfpack fans — the original ones and those who have become part of Wolfpack Nation this spring.

For information on pre-ordering the book, go to https://tinyurl.com/NCStateBook. The book is scheduled to be shipped in May 24.