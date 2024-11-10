'We remember those caught in conflict today'

About 1,000 people packed into a city's cathedral to mark Remembrance Sunday and pay tribute to those who had served their country, including those still caught up in conflicts.

Durham Cathedral held a service of remembrance on Sunday attended by 600 members of the Armed Forces, their cadets and uniformed services.

It was followed by the annual parade with thousands flocking to line the city's streets.

It was one of dozens of events held across the North East and Cumbria to commemorate the sacrifice of those serving in the Armed Forces across the Commonwealth.

The Very Reverend Dr Philip Plyming, dean of Durham Cathedral, said the event also paid tribute to those "caught up in conflict throughout the world today on our continent and the wider world".

He added people had brought their prayers and hopes to the cathedral for more than 900 years and it was "entirely appropriate" that people brought the memories of those who had died, as well as their prayers for peace.

At 11:00 GMT a two-minute silence was held at cenotaphs across the country to mark 106 years since the end of World War One, and remember those who had fallen and suffered in conflict.

Crowds gathered in Carlisle city centre, Cumbria, at the newly relocated cenotaph to mark the commemorations.

The cenotaph in Carlisle was relocated in time for Remembrance Sunday [BBC]

The monument was moved as part of Cumberland Council's regeneration of Market Square and Greenmarket, to what the authority described as a more "prominent location", in time for Remembrance Sunday.

Cumbria police said it attended numerous events across the county to lay wreaths and take part in parades.

A spokesman said: "It was good to see so many people come and support the parades - great community spirit shown across all areas."

Cities and towns across the region held their own parades, including Prudhoe in Northumberland, where dozens lined the street to watch and pay their respects.

Prudhoe was among the towns to hold its own parade [BBC]

Middlesbrough Borough Council hosted a live stream of the parade and service held in the town, in order to include those who could not attend in person.

Mayor Chris Cooke said the service had been "beautiful".

He added: "I was so proud to lay a wreath on behalf of the people of Middlesbrough in memory of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice."

