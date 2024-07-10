Remember Victorian ‘invasion literature’? It’s back

Children’s science-fiction has lately seen a trend towards futuristic and ever-more-inventive plots. But this nostalgic and highly entertaining debut by the former librarian Sarah Merrett takes us back to the heyday of late Victorian “invasion literature”, when novelists such as HG Wells played to the public’s fascination with the possibility of extraterrestrial creatures making contact with Planet Earth.

The Others is set in 1900, and follows the adventures of Reuben, who lives in an observatory with his grandmother, a flamboyant astronomer who has dedicated her career to trying to communicate with other planets: “Grandma had spent years sending out signals and waiting at the machine for a response… it was all she ever did.” Her work is sufficiently secretive that Reuben is forbidden from leaving the observatory. “He had never seen beyond the fence, nor through the tall gates. Sometimes the world beyond the observatory lured him so powerfully he couldn’t stand it.”

But when Grandma mysteriously disappears, he ventures out to look for her – and discovers a blue extraterrestrial creature lying wounded in a stream. Reuben takes the creature home, and nurtures her back to health. (“‘You’re safe now,’ he whispered. ‘I’ll look after you.’”) But what has become of Grandma, and can Reuben protect ‘Blue’ from the ruthlessly ambitious Professor Pinfield, who’s plotting to kidnap her and claim her as his own discovery in order to win the coveted Guzman Prize?

Merrett has done plenty of research. Budding astronomers will find references here to the work of such largely forgotten Victorian figures as Charles Cros and Edvard Engelbert Novius, who attempted to contact aliens using electric light and parabolic mirrors; the Guzman Prize is based on an actual French prize, which was established in 1900, and offered 100,000 francs to anyone who succeeded in “sending a signal” to another planet or star and “receiving a response”. (Communication with the inhabitants of Mars was ruled out, on the basis that it was too nearby.)

But Merrett’s skill is to milk the atmosphere of her historic milieu, while ensuring her story has a distinctly modern tone. While turn-of-the-century science fiction tended to focus on the terrors of alien life – Wells’s The War of the Worlds, published in 1898, imagined a Martian invasion of Earth – Merrett’s vision of the cosmos is much more benign. The relationship between Reuben and the mysterious Blue is portrayed with touching acuity, and the themes of loyalty and identity are ones to which any young reader is likely to relate.

The Others is published by Everything With Words at £8.99. To order your copy, call 0808 196 6794 or visit Telegraph Books