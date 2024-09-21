Remembering Al McCoy, the 'Voice of the Phoenix Suns'
Al McCoy, the "Voice of the Suns" for 51 seasons, has died at the age of 91. ABC15 is taking a look at McCoy's career and his impact on the Phoenix Suns and the Valley.
Al McCoy, the "Voice of the Suns" for 51 seasons, has died at the age of 91. ABC15 is taking a look at McCoy's career and his impact on the Phoenix Suns and the Valley.
Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark wasn't about to leave the regular season without banking yet another stunning 3-pointer from deep. This attempt came as the Fever closed out the regular season in Washington against the Mystics
The third LIV Golf season comes to an end this week at the Team Championship outside of Dallas, Texas. Jon Rahm, the captain of Legion XIII, has withdrawn from the event and his LIV season is over a few days early. Rahm, who won twice on the Saudi-backed league this…
All five players cut were returned to their respective Junior teams.
Lexie Hull’s confidence and performance has skyrocketed the second half of the WNBA season. That’s especially true when she’s on the floor with Clark
Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper recently spoke about Steven Stamkos.
The combat sports world can be a fickle mistress, which a former UFC headliner continued to discover Friday. Alex Oliveira made his bareknuckle boxing debut at a REN TV Fight Club event in Russia. He was knocked down twice in the first round and suffered a TKO loss to…
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner spoke with Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman and released a statement about why he missed his mandatory preseason medical exam.
It was another action packed day at the Montreal Canadiens' training camp in Brossard, here are my takeaways.
This former Philadelphia Flyers forward will finally be hanging up the skates after the 2024-25 season.
Johnny Gaudreau, an 11-year NHL veteran, was killed in a bicycle crash alongside his brother Matthew Gaudreau last month
Baby Benoit was an early present for the Laval, Qc. native, who celebrated his 26th birthday on Sept. 19.
Andre De Grasse is enjoying the high of being a gold medallist once again.
Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield appeared on the "Casa De Klub" podcast and said players were "stressed out" with Tom Brady leading the team.
Week 3 in the NFL will undoubtedly feature some major twists between the start of Sunday and the end of the "Monday Night Football" doubleheader.
MIAMI (AP) — Shohei Ohtani looked up at the boisterous crowd that turned out to cheer him and the Los Angeles Dodgers — and entertained each and every spectator with one of the greatest individual performances, and seasons, in major league history.
The free agent acquisition is penciled into the bottom pair, but his career numbers are concerning.
Taylor Swift’s fans took note of the special cups that she and others in her Arrowhead Stadium suite at Sunday’s Chiefs game.
Shayanna Jenkins and Aaron Hernandez got engaged a year before the athlete's arrest in the killing of Odin Lloyd
The contract situation of Igor Shesterkin is a topic that continues to be a strong point of conversation through the start of training camp.
Scott Pianowski plays fantasy football traffic cop with some green lights, yellow lights and red lights to help set your Week 3 lineups.