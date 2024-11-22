Remembering Jim Bishop: How the legacy of the man behind Bishop Castle lives on after his death
The Colorado legend who built Bishop Castle 50 miles southwest of Pueblo has died. James "Jim" Roland Bishop was 80 years old at the time of his passing.
The Colorado legend who built Bishop Castle 50 miles southwest of Pueblo has died. James "Jim" Roland Bishop was 80 years old at the time of his passing.
"Boomers are perpetually trying to eat from a garden they didn't tend to."
Jennifer Garner reportedly no longer wants to communicate with Jennifer Lopez unless it has to do with their kids.
Rachael Martinez and Jose Medina leave behind four children, ranging in age from 3 to 15.
"The bigger the wedding, the messier the divorce."
A woman explained on Reddit that her friend "ignored" her after she gave her a $400 cash wedding gift
One of Coronation Street's recent mysteries surrounding Joel Deering's death has been explained at last.
The father asked Reddit if he was being too harsh
Chock Chapple dished about his "Happy Couple Weekends" with Joan Vassos, and joked about "all the sex."
"Jerry Springer would have loved my grandpa."
The relatives weren't paying for the streamers, but using them too
The veteran anchor died of Stage 4 lung cancer after being diagnosed in April
Jennifer, who is the eldest of her 12 siblings, got married on October 27, 2024. "He is everything I wanted and more," she wrote on Instagram of her husband Aron
Lauren Sánchez didn’t seem overly thrilled to be asked about her wedding plans with Jeff Bezos during an appearance on NBC’s Today show Wednesday. The billionaire Amazon founder’s fiancée had cheerily spoken to co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie about her philanthropy and her plans to go on a rocket flight with an all-female crew. She was discussing how Bezos’ own trip to the edge of space had been “very impactful for him” when Guthrie asked: “How’s wedding planning? Is it fun?” Sánchez let
The 3-year-old went viral earlier this year for his expert drumming skills
"She told me it wouldn’t be a big deal for them to shell out a little bit of money on a unique event experience," the friend wrote on Reddit
The One Direction star's funeral was held on Wednesday
Her late Majesty honeymooned at Philip's uncle Earl Mountbatten's country retreat
Sources tell PEOPLE that Hines is "going with the flow" as her husband becomes a core member of Donald Trump's inner circle on the heels of his sexting scandal
Selena Gomez spoke about why she hasn’t hidden her relationship with Benny Blanco, while Blanco opened up about their first date.
"Old-school texting. You had to make those 160 characters count."