Remembering Jimmy Carter, 39th President of the United States

Video Transcript

Former President Jimmy Carter has died, leaving behind a legacy as a distinguished statesman, dedicated humanitarian, and avid advocate for peace and justice.

Born in 1924, James Earl Jimmy Carter Jr. was raised on his family's farm in Plains, Georgia during the Great Depression.

After graduating from high school, Carter served in the US Navy, rising to the rank of lieutenant.

After returning to Georgia, Carter entered politics, serving in the state Senate and later as the governor of the state.

My name is Jimmy Carter.

His campaign for the presidency in 1976 was marked by his appeal to the common person, focusing on a return to morality in government following the tumultuous years of the Watergate scandal.

We've been shaken by a tragic war abroad and by scandals and broken promises at home.

Our people are searching for new voices.

And new ideas and new leaders.

During his time in office, President Carter faced numerous triumphs and challenges.

At home, Carter oversaw the creation of the Department of Education and introduced a forward thinking approach to renewable energy and environmental conservation while battling an energy crisis, high unemployment, and slow economic growth.

Our nation must be fair to the poorest among us.

So we will increase aid to needy Americans to cope with rising energy prices.

Abroad, Carter was the first US president to formally recognize the People's Republic of China, led an international boycott of the 1980 Moscow Olympics, and brokered the historic Camp David Accords, a peace agreement between Israel and Egypt.

It would be a tragedy.

To turn away from the path of peace.

After having come so far.

While the end of Carter's presidency was overshadowed by the Iran hostage crisis, in their final days, his administration was able to negotiate the release of US embassy workers.

One of the acts in my life which has been the most moving and gratifying was the now liberated Americans who were held hostage.

Despite losing re-election, Carter's influence did not wane after leaving office.

He established the Carter Center in 1982, a nonprofit organization aimed at advancing human rights and alleviating human suffering.

The center's work in health initiatives, election monitoring, and conflict resolution has impacted millions of lives around the globe for the better.

For his lifelong commitment to peace and human rights, Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

As the nation mourns his passing, we also celebrate his extraordinary life and contributions.