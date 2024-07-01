Remembering "Marty on the Mountain"

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Lori Paris, much-loved Canadian Press newscaster and supervisor, dead at 46
Lori Paris, who became both a mainstay of the airwaves during her decade as a Canadian Press broadcaster and a beloved newsroom leader, died suddenly over the weekend at the age of 46.
- INSIDER
After my husband and I stopped wearing our wedding rings, we tried polyamory. 3 years later, we're happily nonmonogamous.
My husband and I were monogamous before we got married. When we stopped wearing our wedding rings, we decided to try polyamory.
- The Canadian Press
A private call of top Democrats fuels more insider anger about Biden's debate performance
NEW YORK (AP) — A sense of concern is growing inside the top ranks of the Democratic Party that leaders of Joe Biden’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee are not taking seriously enough the impact of the president’s troubling debate performance earlier in the week.
- Hello!
Michael Schumacher's heartbreaking health situation: reclusive life and everything we know
Formula One legend and former Ferrari driver Michael Schumacher, 55, has lived a reclusive life with his family away from the glare of the spotlight since his skiing accident in 2013…
- CNN
Opinion: The most despicable things Trump said at the debate
While many are focused on President Biden’s debate performance, Dean Obeidallah says it was former President Trump’s statements during the event that gave offense.
- BBC
Four die after drinking from bottles found in sea
The fishermen drank the contents of the bottles thinking it was alcohol, local media reports.
- Hello!
Amal Clooney, 46, is glowing in flirty floral dress as she walks hand in hand with George Clooney
George Clooney and his wife, Amal, were spotted in St Tropez this past week, and Amal made the most of the glorious sunshine with a flirty floral mini dress. See the pictures here...
- Rolling Stone
In Memos to Quell Doubters, the Biden Campaign Touts Alarming Poll Results
Biden’s team emailed surveys showing most voters think he isn't fit to be president, is too old, and should be replaced on the ticket
- Glamour
Jennifer Lopez Rocks Her Wedding Ring After Ben Affleck Reportedly Removes His Stuff From Their Home
It's unclear where the couple currently stand.
- BuzzFeed
This Guy Shared The One Thing His Date Said That Made Him Stand Up And Leave Immediately, And Now He's Wondering If He Was Too Harsh
"We started having the 'our past relationships' talk, and she told me about her high school and college boyfriends. Then, she admitted that she cheated on her college boyfriend..."
- People
Taylor Swift Gets Stuck on Platform After Stage Malfunction During Dublin Concert
One of the popstar's backup dancers, Jan Ravnik, came to her rescue during the Eras Tour mishap
- Hello!
Elizabeth Hurley, 59, is a goddess in tiny string bikini
Elizabeth Hurley showed off her incredible physique in a yellow string bikini as she posed for Instagram – and the Gossip Girl actress, 59, looked better than ever. See photos.
- Sky News
Wandsworth jail: Woman arrested over video 'showing prison officer having sex with inmate in cell'
A woman has been arrested over a social media video allegedly showing a member of prison staff having sex with an inmate in a jail cell. Scotland Yard said it launched an investigation on Friday "after officers were made aware of a video allegedly filmed inside HMP Wandsworth". It added a woman was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office the same day and taken into police custody.
- USA TODAY Sports
2024 NHL free agent rankings: Top 25 players to watch when free agency opens
The NHL salary cap is going up, but the unrestricted free agent pool is also big this offseason. Here are 25 players to watch.
- USA TODAY Sports
NHL draft winners, losers: Surprise pick's priceless reaction, Celine Dion highlight Day 1
The San Jose Sharks took Macklin Celebrini No. 1 as expected. The Anaheim Ducks' selection at No. 3 left the prospect in shock.
- People
Eva Amurri Marries Chef Ian Hock in ‘French Garden Party’ Wedding: ‘Felt Like a Fairytale’ (Exclusive)
The actress, who is the daughter of Susan Sarandon, tied the knot with Hock in Hudson Valley, New York, on Saturday, June 29, in front of 40 guests
- The Canadian Press
Where do things stand with the sexual assault case involving 2018 Canada world junior players?
A scandal has rocked Canadian hockey and led to multiple investigations of several players who were on the nation's gold medal-winning 2018 world junior team, including some who have moved on to the NHL.
- The Hill
Fauci rejects Bannon calling threats a metaphor: ‘That’s nonsense’
Former White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci hit back at Steve Bannon on Sunday for saying that his past comments directed at Fauci were a “metaphor.” Fauci, in a Sunday appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” was asked about Bannon’s earlier remarks. The former Trump adviser argued that his past comments suggesting that Fauci and FBI Director…
- FTW Outdoors
‘Ever vigilant’ elephant stamps out threat to calf at watering hole
Dramatic footage captured in India shows "what maternal instinct is all about” as crocodile limps away empty-handed.
- The Canadian Press
Slovakia didn't take its loss to England so well at Euro 2024 as coach lashes out and captain cries
GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Their captain was reduced to tears. Their coach clashed with an England player and took aim at the referee.