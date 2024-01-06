Remembering Officer Woods: Colerain police officer killed on duty 5 years ago

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — Police in Vancouver say a man posing as a parent tried to take a five-year-old girl from a home daycare, in what they call a "troubling" case. They say the incident happened on Dec. 13, when a man showed up at the East Vancouver after-school daycare at about 3:30 p.m. and asked for the girl by name. The operator's daughter told police the man claimed to be the child's father but the girl was out of the house with daycare staff at that moment and the man left without her. Police say s