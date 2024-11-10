Remembrance Sunday live: Princess of Wales watches on as King leads Remembrance Sunday service

The Princess of Wales watched from a balcony as the King laid a wreath at the Cenotaph and led the nation in a two-minute silence on Remembrance Sunday.

Thousands of people gathered in Whitehall for the National Service of Remembrance to commemorate both world wars and other conflicts involving British and Commonwealth forces.

Following a two-minute silence at 11am, the King laid a wreath at the foot of the Cenotaph before saluting the UK’s war dead. Wreaths were also laid by the Prince of Wales and the Prime Minister before veterans took part in a march past the war memorial.

The Princess, who is making a gradual return to work after chemotherapy, watched the service with the Duchess of Edinburgh from a central balcony of the Foreign Office in Whitehall. It is the first major event she has attended since finishing her treatment.

Elsewhere, ceremonies and marches have been held at war memorials in cities, towns and villages across the country.

02:04 PM GMT

We are now ending our live coverage

Thank you for following our live coverage of Remembrance Sunday..

You can watch highlights from this morning’s event in the video above.

02:02 PM GMT

Queen watches moving service from home

The Queen watched the moving Remembrance Sunday service from home while she recuperates from a chest infection.

Camilla observed the two minutes’ silence privately as she followed the proceedings live on television at Raymill, her Wiltshire house, after doctors ordered her to miss the annual ceremony.

She was said to be disappointed not to be able to join the royal family including the King and the Princess of Wales at the Cenotaph to see the veterans parade in remembrance of the servicemen and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Royal doctors ruled out her attendance during the commemorative weekend, urging Camilla to take a few more days rest to fully recover after she caught a seasonal bug following her long-haul trip to Australia and Samoa.

There was also concern she might pass on the illness to others, with the King still undergoing treatment from cancer, and Kate recovering from the disease.

Camilla’s wreath, as is the custom even if she had attended, was placed at the Cenotaph on her behalf by her equerry Major Ollie Plunket, of The Rifles.

01:56 PM GMT

Swinney’s tribute to uncle killed in WWII

First Minister John Swinney led tributes at the Remembrance Sunday service in Edinburgh, saying he will particularly remember his uncle who died in the Second World War.

Mr Swinney joined the city’s Lord Provost and other civic leaders to lay wreaths at the Stone of Remembrance outside the city chambers, alongside veterans and military personnel.

The First Minister’s uncle, Corporal Tom Hunter of 43 Royal Marine Commando, died on April 3 1945 in Comacchio, Italy.

He was posthumously awarded the Victoria Cross for offering himself as a target to German guns in order to save his own troop during the battle.

Mr Swinney said: “He was 21 years of age. He laid down his life to protect his troop and consequently he was posthumously awarded the Victoria Cross, the highest award for bravery in the United Kingdom.

“Although that award was given to my late grandmother and my late grandfather, it was of limited comfort to them because they had lost their son, my mum had lost her brother, and her brothers had lost their brothers too.

“We remember fondly the sacrifice he made so we could live in freedom.”

01:05 PM GMT

Watch: Remembrance Sunday in full

Our live video stream of Remembrance Sunday has ended, but you can watch all the events from this morning here.

12:48 PM GMT

Pictured: Young and old pay their respects across UK

Lance Corporal David Clyde with his son Matthew Clyde, 5, after the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Stone of Remembrance outside the City Chambers in Edinburgh - PA

In Staffordshire, military personnel paid their respects at the Armed Forces Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas - PA

Standards were lowered in Portsmouth as the Last Post played ahead of a two minute silence in Guildhall Square - PA

12:30 PM GMT

D-Day veterans join Cenotaph march

The pace of the Cenotaph march past does not change, even if the faces of those marching do.

This year, just seven D-Day veterans were about to join, with the elderly of the forces veterans in wheelchairs.

Service dogs, men with prosthetic legs as a result of their heroism in conflict, a little girl with a red ribbon in her hair: all join the steady march forwards to pay their respects.

As the Chelsea pensioners in their distinctive red coats follow a troupe of veterans in matching red electric wheelchairs, the biggest cheer and applause of the day rings out.

The Chelsea Pensioners take part in the Royal British Legion march past the Cenotaph. - Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph

March

12:09 PM GMT

Record-breaking number of ex-Prime Ministers

In another first...

Eight former prime ministers gathered at at the Cenotaph for Remembrance Sunday for the first time ever.

Sir John Major, Sir Tony Blair, Lord Cameron, Gordon Brown, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak all attended the service alongside Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Their spouses also attended, with Lady Starmer and Akshata Murty standing side-by-side, although Carrie Johnson appeared to be absent.

Former PMs

11:45 AM GMT

A day of firsts in Northern Ireland

For the first time, a leader of Sinn Féin has taken part in the official national day of remembrance.

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill became the first senior Sinn Féin figure to lay a wreath at the Cenotaph in Belfast, in an act she said was to “build bridges”. While Sinn Féin politicians have laid wreaths in previous years, this is the first time they have attended the main Sunday ceremony.

The message on Ms O’Neill’s wreath said: “As First Minister I wish to take our society beyond old limits, to build-bridges, and to a shared future together. Today I remember all lives lost in the horror of war and conflict - past and present.”

Explaining her decision on social media, Ms O’Neill said: “As an Irish republican who believes in a united Ireland, I have my own perspective also. As we move towards a better future I am committed as First Minister to moving beyond old limits and building bridges.”

She added: “I will never shy away from my responsibility to take decisions - no matter how personally challenging - that will help build a new Ireland, defined by inclusion and respect for all traditions.”

However, her attendance at the Cenotaph has caused division among Ireland. Many who were victims of the IRA, or whose relatives were killed by the IRA, as well as relatives of IRA members who also died in the Troubles, have been critical of the First Minister’s decision.

First Minister of Northern Ireland, Michelle O’Neill, lays a wreath during the Remembrance Sunday service in Belfast

401296496

Wreath

11:37 AM GMT

Touching moment on the balcony

As the wreath laying finished, and the Bishop of London delivered a short address, the crowds joined in to chant the Lord’s Prayer.

God Save the King rang out, the Royal family singing heartily from the balcony. As that part of the service concluded, the King departed followed by his elder son and two siblings.

The Princess of Wales and Duchess of Edinburgh turned to walk back inside, the Duchess placing a hand on the Princesses’ back as they went.

The Duchess of Edinburgh placed a hand on the back of the Princess of Wales

11:29 AM GMT

Tributes paid at Piccadilly Circus

A display of falling poppies is shown on the advertising boards of “Piccadilly Lights” at Piccadilly Circus - AFP

11:25 AM GMT

Princess of Wales watches service from above

The Princess of Wales is watching the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph from the central balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in Whitehall.

In 2023 Kate stood next to the Queen but in Camilla’s absence this year due to a chest infection the princess was accompanied by the Duchess of Edinburgh.

The pair emerged just before 11am to join the nation in commemorating those who have died or suffered in war and conflict.

It is the first time since the start of the year that Kate, who is recovering from cancer, is carrying out two consecutive days of public official engagements.

Dressed in sombre black as is the tradition, she wore a netted hat with her hair in a twisted chignon, and a military-style coat featuring black epaulettes and embellished at the neck with a black velvet bow.

Her diamond and pearl drop earrings belonged to the late Queen, and she also wore her silver Queen’s Dragoon Guards brooch - in a nod to her role as the regiment’s Colonel-in-Chief - beneath three red poppies.

The Princess of Wales (left) and the Duchess of Edinburgh during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in London - PA

11:22 AM GMT

Royals pay respects

The Royal family have led the nation’s commemoration, with the King laying a wreath at the Cenotaph for the fallen.

His face showing some emotion amid the military precision of the ceremony, King Charles took nine steps forward, holding a wreath of poppies, climbing two low steps to lay it.

He was followed by the Queen’s equerry, representing her as she rests at home with a chest infection. The Prince of Wales laid his distinctive wreath, topped by the three feathers, and saluted, followed by the Duke of Edinburgh and The Princess Royal.

The Princess of Wales watched the ceremony from the Foreign Office balcony above, staring straight ahead, the Duchess of Edinburgh next to her. As the women emerged onto the balcony moments earlier, they were seen to look across the sea of 10,000 veterans and servicemen and women, remarking to one another.

At times, the Duchess- wearing a wide-brimmed hat - appeared to glance at the Princess, who has been unwell this year and is making a gradual return to public life. This is the first major event she has attended since finishing her chemotherapy.

11:21 AM GMT

Veterans fill Whitehall ahead of march

Thousands of veterans have filled Whitehall ahead of their march past the Cenotaph organised by the Royal British Legion.

Some of those in the crowd have brought dogs with poppies attached to their collars.

People at the Trafalgar Square-end of Whitehall are watching the wreath-laying on big screens.

11:18 AM GMT

Pictured: Former Prime Ministers at Cenotaph

British former Prime Ministers David Cameron, Gordon Brown, Tony Blair and John Major attend the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall - REUTERS

11:12 AM GMT

The Prince of Wales lays wreath

11:10 AM GMT

Starmer and Badenoch pay tribute

The Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Leader of the Opposition Kemi Badenoch laid wreaths at the Cenotaph after the King

Starmer

Starmer

11:05 AM GMT

King lays wreath as two-minute silence ends

The King laid a wreath at the Cenotaph to honour those who have died in conflict after leading the nation in a two-minute silence in one of the annual Remembrance Sunday service’s most poignant moments.

King Charles, dressed in his Royal Navy uniform of the Admiral of the Fleet, saluted after stepping back from the Cenotaph.

His wreath closely resembles one produced for King George VI, with 41 paper poppy petals mounted on an arrangement of black leaves, as is traditional for Sovereign’s wreaths, and adorned with a scarlet, purple and gold ribbon and bow.

The colours of the ribbon and bow are from the King’s racing silk.

Other members of the royal family laid wreaths, including the Prince of Wales in his Royal Air Force uniform in the rank of Wing Commander.

11:01 AM GMT

UK falls quiet for two-minute silence

Big Ben has chimed and the country will now fall quiet for the two-minute silence.

10:47 AM GMT

Farage watches as military bands play

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer are among the politicians watching the Remembrance Sunday service from a balcony at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Only the heads of parties with six or more seats in Parliament, plus the leaders of the largest party from each of the devolved nations, lay a wreath at the Cenotaph during the service.

Reform has five MPs and the Greens have four.

Nigel Farage on a balcony at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in Whitehall ahead of the Remembrance Sunday service - PA

The sounds of ‘Rule Britannia’ and ‘Flowers of the Forest’ sound out across Whitehall from military bands - Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph

Bands

10:39 AM GMT

‘Whitehall is ready to do its duty’

The streets around the Cenotaph are full and silent.

A sea of black and red, 10,000 veterans and members of the Armed Forces have mustered in formation, ready to march. The crowds, all wearing poppies, gaze from face to face: from the nonagenarian D-Day veterans in wheelchairs to the children of Scotty’s Little Soldiers.

The drizzle has stopped and Whitehall is ready to do its duty.

10:28 AM GMT

Veterans prepare to march

Thousands of veterans are lined up in the middle of Whitehall as they prepare to take part in the Royal British Legion’s march past the Cenotaph.

A military band is performing as it marches at the Parliament Square end of the central London street.

Veterans gather before the march past the the Cenotaph - Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph

10:21 AM GMT

Pictured: ‘Poppy Fields at the Tower’

The ‘Poppy Fields at the Tower’, a sound and light show over the Remembrance period at the Tower of London

Tower of London

10:18 AM GMT

Crowds gather ahead of Cenotaph service

Crowds are gathering in central London ahead of the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.

Thousands of people are lining each side of Whitehall, with many wearing poppies on their coats on a cool and overcast morning in Westminster.

A quiet has descended over the central London street as the crowds watch preparations for the memorial, with some taking photographs as Big Ben chimed nearby.

10:06 AM GMT

Pictured: Veterans share touching moment as crowds gather

World War II veterans Alec Penstone and Mervyn Kersh hold hands on the Horse Guards Parade ahead of the Royal British Legion’s march past the Cenotaph - REUTERS

Veterans gather near Guards Memorial on the Horse Guards Parade - REUTERS

10:02 AM GMT

Wrexham captain refuses to observe Remembrance Sunday

Wrexham captain James McClean stood separately to his team-mates and refused to wear a poppy as the club observed a minute’s silence for Remembrance Sunday ahead of their fixture against Mansfield.

Games across the country this weekend will pay their respects to those fallen in war by wearing a traditional poppy on their shirts or black armband with the flower on it and holding a minute’s silence but the 35-year-old was pictured standing separately to his team-mates at the Racecourse ground and opted to not wear the black armband for the match.

The 35-year-old Irishman has stood against the annual tradition throughout his career after he first refused to wear a poppy in 2012. Wrexham fans were heard singing “he hates the f—--- King” after the silence concluded, to which the former Stoke winger reportedly applauded ahead of kick-off.

James McClean and his lovely family being adored by the Wrexham fans



The Wrexham fans singing "And he hates the f******* King" and Jimmy Mac absolutely loving it



What a man 🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/pTCvo3NQsz — IrishPropaganda🇮🇪⚽️ (@IrishPropaganda) April 15, 2024

Separately, The Telegraph’s George Chesterton has written about why Britain’s young people are scared to wear the poppy.

09:44 AM GMT

Pictured: Princess of Wales at Royal Albert Hall last night

The Princess of Wales joined the Royal family at the Royal Albert Hall last night to honour Britain’s Armed Forces, in her first major event since finishing her chemotherapy.

The Princess, who is making a gradual return to the public eye after serious illness this year, joined her husband the Prince of Wales and the King for the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.

Wearing a black dress with a clutch bag, high heels, pearl earrings, her distinctive engagement ring and a poppy brooch, the Princess smiled as she entered the Kensington venue with Prince William just before 7pm on Saturday evening.

The Royal family stood to applaud Second World War veterans as they entered the hall, in the 80th anniversary year of D-Day.

The Prince and Princess of Wales applauded a performance by Sir Tom Jones of I Won’t Crumble With You If You Fall with the central band of the Royal Air Force.

The Princess smiled and spoke to the Prince after Sir Tom finished.

The Prince and Princess of Wales keenly applauded those on stage Credit: Chris J Ratcliffe/Reuters

The Princess was wearing a black dress with a clutch bag, high heels, pearl earrings, her distinctive engagement ring and a poppy brooch Credit: Chris J Ratcliffe/Reuters

The Princess of Wales was at her first major event since finishing chemotherapy Credit: Chris J Ratcliffe/Reuters

09:33 AM GMT

Queen will not attend Remembrance Sunday events

The Queen will not be attending Remembrance Sunday events this weekend amid her ongoing illness, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

It comes after Queen Camilla, 77, was diagnosed with a chest infection and cancelled several engagements this week.

A Palace spokesperson said: “Following doctors’ guidance to ensure a full recovery from a seasonal chest infection, and to protect others from any potential risk, Her Majesty will not attend this weekend’s Remembrance events.

“While this is a source of great disappointment to The Queen, she will mark the occasion privately at home and hopes to return to public duties early next week.”

It is understood that the Queen’s doctors urged a few more days of rest at home in Wiltshire as a precautionary measure while she recovers from the chest infection.

09:31 AM GMT

Pictured: Veterans gather in London

Veterans and servicemen, seen here in Trafalgar Square, are gathering across London ahead of The National Service of Remembrance in Whitehall - London News Pictures Ltd

09:14 AM GMT

Princess of Wales to attend Cenotaph service

The Princess of Wales is to join the Royal family for the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph today, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The Princess, who is making a gradual return to work after chemotherapy, will watch commemorations at the national service in Whitehall.

She will join the King, her husband the Prince of Wales and other senior members of the Royal family for the event.

It is one of only a handful of public appearances for the Princess of Wales this year following her illness.

Last night, she joined the Royal family at the Royal Albert Hall for the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.