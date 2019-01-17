Greetings! Are you warm enough? Not to worry. This small but important collection of photos showing Leonardo DiCaprio living and breathing in the winter months will surely light a fire in you. Think of it as the winter companion to our Summer Leo guide from 2018. While most of us are bundled up like burritos and freezing like Leo in The Revenant (post bear attack, around the time he crawls inside a carcass), know that the real-life Leo can usually be found somewhere tropical, living his best life, with or without a bevy of models. When he actually requires a coat and/or newsboy cap, the guy is still in a good mood. Let’s hear it for Leo in all the seasons!