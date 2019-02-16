Remix Don Four Tet Adds Some Eastern Flavour To Headie One And Dave's "18HUNNA"

With his name recently announced for this year's Lovebox and Green Man Festival, London-based producer Kieran "Four Tet" Hebden is on track to seriously bolster his record box, just in time for his summer run. Released via our friends over at Mixmag, Four Tet has unexpectedly remixed Headie One and Dave's Top 10 song "18HUNNA".

This new edit steadily builds in tempo, backed by Eastern-style chimes and intense percussion. As unlikely as this pairing would seem, it's the crystal-clear deliveries and appreciation of melodic flows, from both rappers, that make it an easy job for Four Tet to get to grips with. Take a listen above.

