Removal of bike lanes to cost at least $48M, city staff report says

A drone image that shows commuters on Bloor Street W. in Toronto's Junction neighbourhood, with cyclists in a bike lane next to a line of cars. (Patrick Morrell/CBC News - image credit)

The city estimates that it will cost $48 million to remove bike lanes in Toronto, a city staff report says.

"The removal of existing bike lanes will be a complex project that will be challenging to implement within a short-time period, due to planning, design and construction requirements," the report says.

The report comes after the Ontario government has introduced legislation to remove bike lanes on Bloor Street, University Avenue and Yonge Street.

According to the report, the removal of the bike lanes means the city will lose $27 million it has invested in installing the infrastructure.

The removal also means "as yet unknown additional costs to identify, design, and construct alternative cycling routes" and "as yet unknown additional staff resources and infrastructure costs to redesign and reconstruct these roads to add space for motor vehicles," the report said.