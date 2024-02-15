Removal van stuck as Ely rail bridge is bashed again

One of Britain's "most-bashed" bridges was shut for more than two hours after a removal van got stuck, police said.

The van hit the rail bridge in Ely, Cambridgeshire, shortly before 19:00 GMT on Tuesday, a police spokeswoman said.

No one was hurt and the spokeswoman said the road reopened shortly after 21:00.

In 2022, Network Rail listed the nine-foot bridge in the top 10 of Britain's "most bashed".

Police posted an image of the removal van on Facebook.

"Another bridge strike at Ely," said a police message. "Thankfully the bridge has more than nine lives.

"Please ensure you know the height of your vehicle and pay attention to height restriction signs."

The spokeswoman said police had been called at 18.45 GMT on Tuesday to reports that a van had collided with the bridge.

She said there were no injuries and added: "The vehicle was safely removed, the bridge inspected for damage and the road reopened at 21:10."

Network Rail said the bridge was hit 12 times in 2021-22 and listed it at number five on a "most-bashed" list.

