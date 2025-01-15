Renée Zellweger Makes Rare Mention of Her 'Fellow,' Boyfriend Ant Anstead, and 'His Little Boy' in “Vogue”

The British car expert and TV host shares his five-year-old son, Hudson London, with his ex, HGTV star Christina Haack

Renée Zellweger made a rare comment about her love life in her latest British Vogue feature.

The actress, 55, was interviewed by her longtime Bridget Jones's Diary co-star Hugh Grant the article and gave a sweet nod to her boyfriend, Ant Anstead, and his five-year-old son, Hudson.

Grant mentioned that he did not remember where Zellweger lived, to which she answered, "I live in Southern California, near San Diego."

Ella Hovsepian/Getty Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead attend the launch of Libby June Weintraub's book "She Was Born: Words on Loss and Liberation" at a private residence on Oct. 14, 2023 in Los Angeles

He was surprised by her answer and asked, "Why?"

"Because that’s where my fellow lives, and his little boy," the Oscar winner replied.

Zellweger first met Anstead in spring 2021 while filming an episode of his Discovery+ series, Celebrity IOU Joyride, which saw celebrities create custom cars for deserving people in their lives. The Texas-born movie star shocked Anstead, who thought she was a fellow Brit based on the Bridget Jones movies, and later impressed him with her knowledge of car repair.

Anstead later told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview that he was "really grateful" that the show had brought them together.

"I'm really grateful to the show because these amazing things happen in your world and sometimes when things collide, they collide at the most obscure times when you least expect them," he said. "And that's what happened in this case."

Ant Anstead/Instagram Ant Anstead and Hudson

PEOPLE confirmed that Anstead and Zellweger were dating in June 2021, just a few days after his divorce from ex-wife, HGTV star Christina Haack was finalized.

A source shared that the two immediately hit it off and bonded over their shared interests. "Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right," the insider said. "Renée is creative ... and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She's smart, thoughtful, and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her."

In addition to Hudson, Anstead has two older children: daughter Amelie, 21, and son Archie, 18,whom he shares with his first wife, Louise.

In November 2024, the Born Mechanic star gushed about Zellweger while sharing the trailer for the anticipated fourth Bridget Jones film, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, in which Zellweger reprises her titular role alongside Grant.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images Renee Zellweger attends 'Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Song' at The Fox Theatre on Sept. 17, 2024 in Atlanta

"The missus was busy being brilliant this summer….. she’s a bloomin Bridget genius!" Anstead wrote on Instagram. "Oh And Leo…,” he added of actor Leo Woodall, 28, who plays a love interest, “we need to quiet chat down a dark alleyway… x."

Nearly four years later, the couple are seemingly going strong and keep their relationship mostly out of the spotlight, with Anstead often hinting at Renee's presence on social media rather than showing her in his posts.

Anstead gave a peek into his holiday festivities in December 2024 by sharing a carousel on Instagram of Hudson playing with a new plasma ball lamp. In the last slide of the Dec. 28 post, a video shows him asking his dad to "look" at how his new toy works as he brings his face up close to the lamp. The silly demonstration prompts Anstead and someone else in the background – who many guessed was Zellweger – to burst out laughing.

