Renaming of submarine Agincourt ‘woke nonsense’, says ex-defence secretary

A decision to rename nuclear-powered submarine HMS Agincourt is “woke nonsense”, a former defence secretary said.

The Astute-class attack submarine, which is still under construction, was due to be named in honour of Henry V’s 1415 victory over the French.

But the boat will now be called HMS Achilles, a famous name in Royal Navy history.

Former defence secretary Grant Shapps said the decision was ‘nothing short of sacrilege’ (Leon Neal/PA)

Amid speculation the change was prompted to avoid offending the French, former defence secretary Grant Shapps said: “Renaming the HMS Agincourt is nothing short of sacrilege.

“This submarine carries a name that honours a defining moment in British history.

“Under Labour, woke nonsense is being put ahead of tradition and our armed forces’ proud heritage.”

The 7th Astute-class submarine is to be named HMS Achilles, as approved by The King. The name is appropriate in light of the 80th anniversaries this year of VE and VJ Day. Six ships have previously borne the name, earning six battle honours, including the River Plate and Okinawa. pic.twitter.com/m9G8OvpVKh — Royal Navy (@RoyalNavy) January 26, 2025

A Royal Navy spokesman said: “We are proud of our nation’s rich military history and the many famous battles fought.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The seventh boat in the Astute class is to be called Achilles, a name which is particularly appropriate this year as we mark the VE and VJ Day 80th anniversaries.

“Achilles received battle honours during the Second World War.

“The name was proposed by the Royal Navy Ships Names and Badging committee and approved by His Majesty the King.”