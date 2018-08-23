Renault Mégane II Renault Sport Buying Guide

How much to pay



• Project £2000-3000 • Good £3000-4000 • Concours £5000-7000 •



Most Expensive at Auction: £20,000 (Mint R26.R with low mileage)





Overview





Practicality ★★★★

Running costs ★★★★

Spares ★★★★

DIY friendly ★★★

Investment ★★★

Desirability ★★★★





The second-generation Renault Mégane strayed from the herd thanks to its unique styling. But while customers took some time to become accustomed to that duck-tail rump, the model seems to have aged rather well. The Renault Sport version, too, was not universally acclaimed at launch, unlike the brand’s earlier sporty offerings, but incremental improvements saw it end its tenure on a high note.



The 2004 Mégane Renault Sport was not derided because it was short on firepower; after all, its 2.0-litre turbocharged engine produced 222bhp, and in a straight line the car was a match for the competition. No, it was the way the Mégane tackled a twisty stretch of road that was the problem. Lacking the sharp, connected feeling that had elevated Renault’s previous efforts above the ordinary, this model just didn’t feel all that special from behind the wheel.



Renault took the criticism to heart, and released a Trophy model only a few months later. The revised suspension, brakes and steering gave it that sharp edge Renault Sport fans were looking for, but with only 150 of these models destined for the UK, more needed to be done.



This came in the shape of the 225 Cup, which had essentially the same mechanical upgrades as the Trophy. The main differences came in the slightly lower spec levels and the fact that Cup model production was limited only by how many people had the necessary £18,600 to buy one.



The incremental improvements continued, and the 225 F1 arrived in 2006 – so-named to promote Renault’s Formula 1 successes. Featuring some additional features such as new rear dampers and Recaro seats over the Cup version, it also had some visual differences to justify the slightly higher asking price.



More Renault Sport goodness arrived late in 2006, with the 230 F1 R26. Aside from the awkward, kitchen appliance-like nomenclature, this variant took the Mégane Renault Sport to a new level. A standard limited-slip diff and finely tweaked suspension gave it class-leading handling, while the louder exhaust bestowed a more purposeful soundtrack on the car.



Unable to step away from its masterpiece, Renault Sport engineers had one last fiddle and released the best variant of the lot. Based on the R26, the 2008 R26.R was stripped of its rear seats, climate control (air-con was retained), CD player and most of its airbags and soundproofing, which yielded a 271lb weight saving. A carbon-fibre bonnet, uprated suspension and optional equipment such as a titanium exhaust system and roll cage underlined its serious sporting intentions.



The result was a giant-slaying hot hatch that could set lap times well above its pay grade and held the FWD Nürburgring lap record for a time. In total, 230 were allocated to the UK and they are the most sought-after of the lot.



Your Renault Mégane II Renault Sport inspection checklist





Engine





The F4RT (yes, it is funny!) turbocharged 2.0-litre inline-four was used for all the standard cars as well as the Trophy and Cup variants. The F1, R26 and R26.R had a modified F4R774 powerplant with a slight increase in power and modified internals



Servicing intervals include a cambelt change every 72,000 miles; it is pricey, so check it’s been done. It is not unusual for these cars to see track use, and remapped ECUs are also relatively common; specialists say that anything up to 260bhp is fine but much more can harm engine reliability. They also recommend the use of high-quality oils and the highest-octane fuel you have access to.



Faulty injectors can cause rough running, although a lumpy idle is normal while the engine is cold.





Gearbox





A six-speed manual transmission was used on all variants; the gearchanges were somewhat ponderous and the R26.R had a factory-fitted short-shift kit. Clutches can last up to 60,000 miles between changes, but if the pedal feels excessively hard to engage the set-up could be on the way out.





Story Continues