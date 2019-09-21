Renault's Ricciardo beaten in F1 virtual racing game by 13-year-old

SHOWS:

SINGAPORE (SEPTEMBER 21, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. VARIOUS OF RENAULT F1 DRIVER, DANIEL RICCIARDO, IN RACING SIMULATOR (2 SHOTS)

2. VARIOUS OF 13-YEAR-OLD, KALEN CHIN, RACING AGAINST RICCIARDO (3 SHOTS)

3. RICCIARDO IN RACING SIMULATOR

4. CHIN SHAKING HANDS WITH RICCIARDO AFTER WINNING THE SIMULATOR THREE-LAP RACE OF THE SINGAPORE CIRCUIT

5. (SOUNDBITE) (English) 13-YEAR-OLD, KALEN CHIN, SAYING:

"I am very happy, I have no words to describe it. You know, I worked really hard, like three days of practice at home and to beat Daniel Ricciardo, it's a feeling out of this world. You know, I just... I just can't describe it."

STORY: A teenage boy, Kalen Chin, beat Renault Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo in a simulated driving game in Singapore on Saturday (September 21) ahead of the F1 race there on Sunday (September 22).

13-year-old Chin beat more than 900 contestants to take part in the simulator race with Australian Ricciardo. Chin is also an experienced karting racer, having been driving karts since he was four years old.