Everything to Know About Towa Bird, Reneé Rapp’s Musician Girlfriend

It appears that Reneé Rapp has entered a relationship with musician Towa Bird. The two went public on a red carpet in March 2024, but before becoming more than friends, Bird joined Rapp for her tour. It’s unknown exactly when the two singers officially started dating, but ahead is everything you need to know about Bird and her relationship with Rapp.

Rapp and Bird made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

On Sunday, March 10, the couple went public with their relationship, posing together on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. They were also photographed together inside the event holding drinks with their arms around each other.

Bird is a musician.

Bird kickstarted her music career on TikTok. She began posting singing videos and covers, going viral during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her life was turned upside down when Olivia Rodrigo, who discovered her on social media, asked Bird to be a part of her Disney+ documentary, Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film). She can be seen playing the guitar for the song “Brutal.”

From there, Bird was signed to Interscope Records, the same label as Rodrigo herself.

“I went from making songs in my room in London to landing in L.A. and being on this massive production. I was like, ‘Wow: this is what life could be like for me,’” she told NME.

In 2023, she released three singles, and in February 2024, she dropped her latest, “B.I.L.L.S.” She is set to release her debut album, American Hero.

Bird describes her music as, “if ’70s classic rock and ’90s Brit-pop had a baby, and the baby was queer, Asian, and a woman.”

Bird was the opening act for Rapp’s latest tour.

From September 2023 to March 2024, Bird performed as the opening act for the U.S. and European leg of Rapp’s Snow Hard Feelings Tour. It kicked off in Houston and wrapped up overseas in Dublin.

“Opening for Reneé Rapp this autumn makes me very proud. I’m honored to be able to perform for her audience,” Bird told People ahead of the tour.

In November 2023, she talked to EUPHORIA. Magazine about being on the road with Rapp and her second opening act, Alexander 23.

“I learned so much from them every day, in a real way,” Bird said. “Reneé is so authentically herself. The persona doesn’t change…when she talks to me, she talks to me in the same way she addresses her fans.”

Rapp and Bird performed together on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

On November 1, 2023, Rapp appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where she performed her song “Tummy Hurts,” featuring Bird on the guitar.

Rapp and Bird attended a Coachella party together in April 2023.

On April 15, Bird and Rapp went to the Interscope Records Coachella party together. (Rapp is also signed to the same label as Bird and Rodrigo.)

The pair was photographed smiling together on a couch.

They attended the Inaugural Gold Gala in May 2024.

The couple walked the red carpet for the the 2024 Inaugural Gold Gala at the Music Center on May 11, 2024.

In November 2024, they were photographed with friends at an afterparty.

On Nov. 22, the couple posed with Jake Shane at his Therapuss Live afterparty at Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles. Rapp was dressed in a casual outfit with jeans, T-shirt, baseball cap, and red leather jacket. Bird had a black-and-white head wrap and black coat on over light-wash jeans.

Bird is 24 years old.

Bird was born on March 30, 1999, making her an Aries. Rapp, also 24, is a Capricorn born on January 10, 2000. According to astrology, Bird and Rapp could balance each other out and make a great romantic pairing.

“Aries is the alpha in most relationships, but surprise, surprise, the cool, controlling Goat makes a formidable match to the impulsive Ram. In Capricorn, whimsical Aries finds a seasoned pack leader and might even back into a rare state of obedience,” the AstroTwins wrote for ELLE.com.

“Although Aries can be a hellish brat, Capricorn is unruffled and even amused by the tantrums, giving Aries space to act out. Too many of Capricorn’s rules can cause independent Aries to bolt for freedom. But like a grade-school kid who packs a bag and hides around the block before realizing their faulty line of thinking—what happens when I get hungry? What about my comfortable bed?—it won’t be long before the Ram returns to Capricorn’s stabilizing provisions. If you accept your cosmic power struggle, you can make excellent partners in both love and business,” they shared.

Bird was born in Hong Kong.

Bird was born in China to British and Filipino parents. She shared with UCLA Radio in October 2023 that both of her parents still live in Hong Kong with her sister.

“My family lives in Hong Kong and my sister lives with them, and so we’re all kind of, like, spread out. So whenever I do get the chance to, like, talk to them and catch up with them I’m very grateful for for that,” she said.

Along with Hong Kong, Bird also lived in Thailand before moving to London to pursue her degree at Goldsmiths’ College at the University of London, but ended up dropping out two years later to pursue her music career. While in London, she played guitar for the band Cassyette.

Bird almost pursued an athletic career.

In May 2023, Bird told ESPN that she loves sports, and originally was planning on pursing a career as an athlete instead of music.

“My life before was primarily centered around sports actually. That’s what I thought I was going to do professionally. As a 10-year-old, you probably don’t have the best read on what your life is going to become. And then my life did a full 180. I noodled around when I was young, but at 12 my focus shifted, and I started playing guitar,” she recalled.

