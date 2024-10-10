Reneé Rapp, Sabrina Carpenter, Victoria Monét and More Stars Arriving at the Time100 Next Gala — See the Photos!

The annual event honoring young stars making an impact in the world takes place at Pier59 in New York tonight

Kevin Mazur/Getty Sabrina Carpenter and Renee Rapp attend the 2024 TIME100 Next Gala on October 09, 2024

The Time100 Next Gala is bringing out some serious star power!

Now in its fifth year, the annual event aims to celebrate young stars who are already using their talents to make an impact in their respective industries as well as the world at large. This year's honorees include musicians such as Sabrina Carpenter, Reneé Rapp and Victoria Monét, as well as athletes Ilona Maher, Jaylen Brown, C.J. Stroud, among others.

The event will also be honoring several advocates, leaders and innovators in different fields — Aisha Kandoro, Marlene Engelhorn and Mehreen Datoo, just to name a few.

Below, see all the stars arriving at the Time100 Next Gala.

Sabrina Carpenter

John Nacion/Variety via Getty Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2024 TIME100 Next Gala on October 09, 2024

Reneé Rapp

John Nacion/Variety via Getty Reneé Rapp attends the 2024 TIME100 Next Gala on October 09, 2024

Victoria Monét

Kevin Mazur/Getty Victoria Monét attends the 2024 TIME100 Next Gala on October 09, 2024

Nicola Coughlan

John Nacion/Variety via Getty Nicola Couglhan attends the 2024 TIME100 Next Gala on October 09, 2024

Richard Gadd

Kevin Mazur/Getty Richard Gadd attends the 2024 TIME100 Next Gala on October 09, 2024

Ashley Park

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Ashley Park attends the 2024 TIME100 Next Gala on October 09, 2024

Kaia Gerber

John Nacion/Variety via Getty Kaia Gerber attends the 2024 TIME100 Next Gala on October 09, 2024

Laufey

Kevin Mazur/Getty Laufey attends the 2024 TIME100 Next Gala on October 09, 2024

Kat Graham

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Kat Graham attends the 2024 TIME100 Next Gala on October 09, 2024

Shaboozey

John Nacion/Variety via Getty Shaboozey attends the 2024 TIME100 Next Gala on October 09, 2024

Alice Oseman

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Alice Oseman attends the 2024 TIME100 Next Gala on October 09, 2024

Amelia Dimoldenberg

John Nacion/Variety via Getty Amelia Dimoldenberg attends the 2024 TIME100 Next Gala on October 09, 2024

Kingsley Ben-Adir

John Nacion/Variety via Getty Kingsley Ben-Adir attends the 2024 TIME100 Next Gala on October 09, 2024

Adria Arjona

John Nacion/Variety via Getty Adria Arjona attends the 2024 TIME100 Next Gala on October 09, 2024

