Reneau scores career-high 25 to lead Indiana over North Alabama 83-66

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Sophomore Malik Reneau scored a career-high 25 points and Indiana cruised to an 83-66 victory over North Alabama on Thursday night.

Reneau, who has scored in double figures in every game but one this season for the Hoosiers (9-3), sank 10 of 14 shots. He made all four of his 3-point attempts and his only free throw, adding seven rebounds. Freshman Mackenzie Mgbako had 12 points and five rebounds, while Anthony Walker scored 11 off the bench. Trey Galloway pitched in with eight points and nine assists.

Reneau hit all three of his 3-point attempts and scored 16 to guide Indiana to a 43-34 lead at halftime. Dallas Howell had eight points off the bench to keep North Alabama within striking distance. The Hoosiers scored 10 points off nine Lion turnovers in building the lead.

Galloway's 3-pointer capped a 9-0 run that included two baskets from Kel'el Ware and a Reneau dunk and Indiana led 54-37 with 15 minutes left to play. The Hoosiers led by as many as 25 twice, the last time on Walker's 3-pointer with 6:25 left to play.

Howell hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 to lead the Lions (6-7). Jacari Lane had 12 points and four assists, while Tim Smith Jr. and reserve KJ Johnson both scored 11.

The Hoosiers shot 53.4% from the floor and made half of their 24 shots from 3-point range. The Lions shot 40.6% and made 9 of 32 from distance (28.1%)

Indiana improves to 3-0 in a series that began in 2019.

The Hoosiers will host Kennesaw State on Dec. 29.

