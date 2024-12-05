Renewable energy generation falls again in NI

Renewable electricity generation in Northern Ireland has fallen again, according to rolling annual figures.

Data from the Department for the Economy shows 44.5% of metered electricity consumption came from local renewable sources from October 2023 to September 2024.

That's a fall of 2.9% compared to the same 12-month period 2022-2023, which also showed a decrease.

And the amount coming from wind generation has also fallen, from 83.4% in 2022/23 to 81.9%.

'Neighbours reporting continued growth'

Other sources, including biogas, biomass, solar and landfill gas contributed the remaining 18.1%.

Renewable generation can vary markedly from month to month, mainly due to weather.

Northern Ireland has a target of generating 80% of electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

Industry experts have warned that that target will be missed.

The director of RenewableNI, Steven Agnew, said Northern Ireland was being left behind.

"Since March this year, which recorded the full 2023 calendar year, every report has shown a decrease," he said.

"Meanwhile our neighbours are reporting continued growth.

"Once Northern Ireland was the renewable energy leader and others looked on in envy.

"Our last renewable electricity support scheme delivered the target two years ahead of expected - meeting 40% of people's electricity needs coming from renewables by 2018.

"And then we had a policy vacuum that has seen Northern Ireland go from leaders to laggards."

Support scheme

The Department for the Economy has consulted on a Renewable Electricity Support Scheme which is awaiting sign-off.

In the past decade to September 2024, total electricity consumption in Northern Ireland has fallen by 10.7% while renewable generation has increased by 108.6%.