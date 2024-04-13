Renewable Future: Kern County high schoolers visit training center in Tehachapi to explore career options

CBC

Students from Tisdale Middle & Secondary School in Tisdale, Sask., and Sheldon Williams Collegiate in Regina are planning to walk out of school Friday. Some say they are protesting to show support for teachers and others say they are speaking up because their lunch break has been taken away.Austin Smith, a Grade 11 student in Tisdale, said his school has been going straight through the day without a lunch break since the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) withdrew noon-hour supervision."It