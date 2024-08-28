Renewables crucial to reliable power, Paralympics open, inside the new MDMA therapy
Morning, everyone. Australia’s energy security has improved in the last year despite scepticism in some quarters – but the system requires the planned rollout of renewable projects to be carried out in full and on time. We have the full story and analysis, along with the hunt for the man who allegedly threw hot coffee on a baby, Trump blaming Biden for the attempt on his life, and what it’s like to have MDMA therapy. Plus – the Paralympics have opened in Paris.
Australia
Mother’s ‘torture’ | The mother of a baby boy hospitalised after hot coffee was allegedly poured on him by a stranger has described the experience as “torture” as the nine-month-old underwent surgery in Brisbane yesterday.
Power point | Australia’s electricity authority has declared the country’s main power grid will remain reliable as it shifts from coal domination to running overwhelmingly on renewable energy – but only if investments in new generation are delivered “on time and in full”. In his Temperature Check column, Graham Readfearn assesses whether claims that the country faces power cuts without more gas actually stack up.
Higgins’ help | Brittany Higgins had counselling within days of her alleged rape in Parliament House, a defamation trial has been told.
Exclusive | The administrator of the construction union wants a “clean sweep” of union-appointed board directors on the Cbus industry super fund, prompting two resignations and a plan to sack another former union official.
Sex tape allegation | A high profile Sydney man allegedly asked his intern to catalogue sex tapes of himself and his ex-wife before he allegedly raped her, a court has heard.
World
Blame game | Donald Trump has blamed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for last month’s failed assassination attempt against him by accusing them of making it difficult for the Secret Service to protect him. Meanwhile, officials at Arlington national cemetery have filed a report over the behaviour of members of Trump’s campaign staff who reportedly shoved and verbally abused an employee during a “crass” photo opportunity for the Republican presidential candidate. Follow developments live.
‘Tough winter’ | Ukraine is preparing for power cuts after the latest barrage of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.
Israeli attack | Israeli forces killed at least 10 Palestinians in the West Bank in overnight raids and airstrikes that they said were intended to contain attacks on Israelis using Iranian-supplied arms.
Youth hope | Keir Starmer has held the door open for some form of youth mobility exchange with EU countries after talks in Germany with Olaf Scholz, who stressed to the British prime minister his wish for closer ties.
Dogged work | Researchers in the US have revealed that dogs trained to use soundboards have been able to respond to the pre-recorded words by humans just as they do to spoken words.
Full Story
How a baby bust is changing our world
Australia’s birthrate, in common with many developed countries, is now below the level we need to replace the existing population. Tory Shepherd talks to Nour Haydar about why a falling birthrate means we should rethink the pursuit of continued growth, and reduce the barriers to choices for women.
In-depth
The Paralympics have opened in Paris with athletes marching along the Champs-Élysées and you can follow everything that’s gone on at our live blog. We also have an explainer on what to expect from these Games, which includes many heartwarming stories such as that of the Palestinian cyclist who was shot in the leg by an Israeli sniper in 2018. After training in various countries, Alaa al-Dali says it’s his dream to represent Palestine.
Not the news
After prohibiting the use of MDMA, or ecstasy as it is commonly known, for decades, Australia is now at the forefront of MDMA therapy having authorised the prescription of the drug for treatment of conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder, alcoholism and long-term grief. Rebecca Huntley found that MDMA therapy pulled her “into a deep, warm ocean of emotion”. She says it was “entirely positive” for her but is not a magic bullet to solve complex mental health problems.
The world of sport
Tennis | Australian trio Rinky Hijikata, Ajla Tomljanovic and 18-year-old qualifier Maya Joint (pictured) have been knocked out of the US Open on day three at Flushing Meadows along with Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova. Follow all the action on day three of the New York tournament with our live blog.
Matildas | Veteran Aivi Luik is fighting a doping suspension imposed in May by the anti-doping agency in Italy where she was playing two years ago.
Football | Liverpool have agreed to pay nearly $20m for the Italian forward Federico Chiesa from Juventus.
Media roundup
A coaching college is ranking children to advise parents which selective school their child should apply for, raising concerns about anxiety among young people, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. The Little River star Catriona Rowntree is leading the fight against a renewable energy project north of Geelong which she describes as “terrifying”, the Advertiser reports. More police officers will be pushed into uniform roles as part of a crime crackdown by the Northern Territory’s new government, the NT News reports. The Melbourne Demons squad have had a clear-the-air meeting amid the saga of Daniel Petracca’s trading saga, the Age says in an exclusive.
What’s happening today
Queensland | Party leaders will attend a tourism, aviation and transport summit hosted by David Speers.
Gender | Julia Gillard and the former New Zealand prime minister Helen Clark will lead an online Women in Leadership forum.
Victoria | The state government will release an interim report into dealings with the CFMEU.
