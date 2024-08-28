Renewables crucial to reliable power, Paralympics open, inside the new MDMA therapy

Australia’s energy security has improved in the past year, the electricity authority says, but investment must continue.

Australia’s energy security has improved in the past year, the electricity authority says, but investment must continue. Photograph: Brendan Esposito/AAP

Morning, everyone. Australia’s energy security has improved in the last year despite scepticism in some quarters – but the system requires the planned rollout of renewable projects to be carried out in full and on time. We have the full story and analysis, along with the hunt for the man who allegedly threw hot coffee on a baby, Trump blaming Biden for the attempt on his life, and what it’s like to have MDMA therapy. Plus – the Paralympics have opened in Paris.

Australia

World

Full Story

How a baby bust is changing our world

Australia’s birthrate, in common with many developed countries, is now below the level we need to replace the existing population. Tory Shepherd talks to Nour Haydar about why a falling birthrate means we should rethink the pursuit of continued growth, and reduce the barriers to choices for women.

In-depth

The Paralympics have opened in Paris with athletes marching along the Champs-Élysées and you can follow everything that’s gone on at our live blog. We also have an explainer on what to expect from these Games, which includes many heartwarming stories such as that of the Palestinian cyclist who was shot in the leg by an Israeli sniper in 2018. After training in various countries, Alaa al-Dali says it’s his dream to represent Palestine.

Not the news

After prohibiting the use of MDMA, or ecstasy as it is commonly known, for decades, Australia is now at the forefront of MDMA therapy having authorised the prescription of the drug for treatment of conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder, alcoholism and long-term grief. Rebecca Huntley found that MDMA therapy pulled her “into a deep, warm ocean of emotion”. She says it was “entirely positive” for her but is not a magic bullet to solve complex mental health problems.

The world of sport

Tennis | Australian trio Rinky Hijikata, Ajla Tomljanovic and 18-year-old qualifier Maya Joint (pictured) have been knocked out of the US Open on day three at Flushing Meadows along with Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova. Follow all the action on day three of the New York tournament with our live blog.

Matildas | Veteran Aivi Luik is fighting a doping suspension imposed in May by the anti-doping agency in Italy where she was playing two years ago.

Football | Liverpool have agreed to pay nearly $20m for the Italian forward Federico Chiesa from Juventus.

Media roundup

A coaching college is ranking children to advise parents which selective school their child should apply for, raising concerns about anxiety among young people, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. The Little River star Catriona Rowntree is leading the fight against a renewable energy project north of Geelong which she describes as “terrifying”, the Advertiser reports. More police officers will be pushed into uniform roles as part of a crime crackdown by the Northern Territory’s new government, the NT News reports. The Melbourne Demons squad have had a clear-the-air meeting amid the saga of Daniel Petracca’s trading saga, the Age says in an exclusive.

What’s happening today

Queensland | Party leaders will attend a tourism, aviation and transport summit hosted by David Speers.

Gender | Julia Gillard and the former New Zealand prime minister Helen Clark will lead an online Women in Leadership forum.

Victoria | The state government will release an interim report into dealings with the CFMEU.

Sign up

Enjoying the Morning Mail? Then you’ll love our Afternoon Update newsletter. Sign up here to finish your day with a three-minute snapshot of the day’s main news, and complete your daily news roundup.

And check out the full list of our local and international newsletters, including The Stakes, your guide to the twists and turns of the US presidential election.

Brain teaser

And finally, here are the Guardian’s crosswords to keep you entertained throughout the day. Until tomorrow.

Contact us

If you have a story tip or technical issue viewing this newsletter, please reply to this email.

If you are a Guardian supporter and need assistance with regards to contributions and/or digital subscriptions, please email customer.help@guardian.co.uk