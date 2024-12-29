Renewed bushfire warnings for NSW, Victoria and WA as heat forecast to return for new year

Smoke billows from bushfires in Victoria’s Grampians on Friday. Fire dangers will increase to high from Monday as temperatures rise, BoM says.

Photograph: SUPPLIED/PR IMAGE

Scorching temperatures and elevated fire dangers are forecast for the coming week as Australia rings in the new year – but light winds could protect towns from blazes becoming too severe.

Perth was the first hit by the heatwave, with a high of 34C recorded on Sunday, and maximums above 32C forecast for every day until Friday.

An out of control fire in Western Australia’s midwest, just south of Geraldton, had burned through about 1,800 hectares by Sunday afternoon.

Sarah Scully, senior meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology, said the conditions were expected to stretch out over much of the continent’s south-east and midwest as the week went on.

“The main areas of concern were the midwest regions of Western Australia, where gusty winds along with hot and dry conditions are elevating fire dangers,” she said.

“As we head into next week, there’s generally a high fire danger extending across southern parts of the country, apart from eastern Victoria and Tasmania.”

The high fire danger will remain active for much of New South Wales over the next week and into the new year, fuelled by ongoing high temperatures.

The lack of gusty winds means the danger is unlikely to climb into extreme territory, however, Scully said.

Sydney is forecast to ring in the new year amid mild conditions, with temperatures remaining below 29C all week.

But further inland temperatures are due to climb to the mid 30s, with Dubbo, Cobar, Griffith and Wagga Wagga all seeing tops of 34C or higher all week.

Much of the state will oscillate between moderate and high fire danger across the week.

The WA fire south of Geraldton had a perimeter of about 32km on Sunday afternoon. Authorities said 136 homes and businesses had lost power as a result.

An evacuation warning remained active for severe areas in WA’s midwest, with authorities urging residents to leave immediately.

About 120 fire crews were battling the blaze, with extra crews arriving from Perth to assist.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) Mid West Supt Mark Bowen told the ABC he expected conditions to remain dangerous.

High temperatures and strong winds are forecast for towns in the region over the next few days, with nearby Dongara seeing highs in the low 30s through to Friday.

Much of the southern and central regions of the state face high fire danger through to New Year’s Day.

In Victoria, conditions were forecast to escalate again in the coming days, after a brief reprieve over the weekend.

“The fire dangers will start to increase to high from tomorrow as the temperatures increase,” Scully said.

“However the winds will remain relatively light so we’re not expecting any extreme fire ratings over the Grampian district.”

The fire at the Grampians remained out of control, with firefighters beginning back-burning operations around the Horse Gap area on Sunday afternoon to strengthen containment lines.

The fire has burned through 76,000 hectares and claimed three properties and livestock in the area.

The Victorian premier, Jacinta Allan, said on Sunday morning that assessments of the damage were still continuing, and the full impact of the blaze was not yet clear. She thanked those in the path of the fire for listening to warnings and taking action to stay safe.

But she reminded Victorians that it was only the “start of a dangerous summer period”.

The prime minister, Anthony Albanese, said federal and state disaster recovery payments providing up to 13 weeks of income support would be available from 2pm Monday for people directly affected by the fires.

Temperatures in the low 30s are forecast for central and northern regions of Victoria next week, but Melbourne was expected to see milder conditions over the new year’s holiday, with highs in the 20s across the week.

Temperatures in Brisbane will remain below 30C throughout the week, while Adelaide will see maximums in the late 20s and early 30s as the new year begins.