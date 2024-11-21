‘From’ Renewed for Season 4 at MGM+, Officially the Premium Network’s No. 1 Show Ever

MGM+ has renewed popular fantasy horror series “From” for Season 4, noting that the show has officially become its most-viewed series ever.

“From has been a sensation for MGM+, capturing the attention of millions of viewers and helping us to shine a bright light on our MGM+ brand,” Michael Wright, head of MGM+, said in a Thursday statement. “Our talented show creators and cast have brilliantly and carefully crafted this wonderful show, and we look forward to providing the answers the ‘From’ audience so enthusiastically craves in Season 4!”

“From,” created and executive produced by John Griffin, will get 10 episodes for its fourth season and will head back into production in Nova Scotia in 2025 for an eventual premiere in 2026.

“We are thrilled by the support of our fans and our partners at MGM+ and are so excited to share the next chapter of our story with our Fromily. By the end of season 3, our characters will begin to understand why they are trapped in FROM Town… but will understanding help them to escape? And if so, how?” showrunner Jeff Pinkner said.

The series follows a group of isolated people stuck in a nightmarish town, from which they cannot escape. The ensemble cast includes Harold Perrineau, Tabitha Matthews, Eion Bailey, Ricky He and Chloe Van Landschoot, to name a few.

“From” is an Amazon MGM Studios production. Alongside Pinkner, Griffin and Jack Bender, other executive producers are Perrineau, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec and Scott Rosenberg from Midnight Radio; Anthony and Joe Russo and Mike Larocca from AGBO; and Lindsay Dunn. Midnight Radio’s Adrienne Erickson serves as co-executive producer. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

“With the culmination of Season 3 we have, in many ways, reached the end of the beginning. In Season 4, a new journey begins. The question is whether it will lead our characters home, or deeper into this unrelenting nightmare,” Griffin added. “We are so grateful to our partners at MGM+ to be able to continue this tale and beyond excited to share the news with our amazing FROMily.”

Season 3 is currently streaming on the platform, with the first two seasons also available on Prime Video.

The post ‘From’ Renewed for Season 4 at MGM+, Officially the Premium Network’s No. 1 Show Ever appeared first on TheWrap.